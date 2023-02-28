Nike x Doyenne SB Blazer Low sneakers: Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike is collaborating with skate label Doyenne to launch a brand new makeover upon the SB Blazer Low sneaker model alongside an apparel line. The duo will be releasing a neutral and classic makeover upon the SB Blazer model.

Doyenne Skateboards is a women-led skateboarding label, which stands against gender inequality and focuses on inclusivity. Together, the duo is continuing the inclusive theme via the latest Blazer makeover, which will be gender-neutral.

The SB Blazer Low sneaker model will first be launched in select skate shops physically on March 3, 2023. A wider release will be followed via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on March 8, 2023.

Nike x Doyenne SB Blazer Low sneakers will be released alongside an apparel collection in unisex sizes

The Nike Skateboarding division has been big on meaningful collaborations recently. After previously collaborating with "Why So sad?," "Born x Raised," and more, the label has just unveiled a brand-new collaboration alongside the skate label Doyenne.

The official Nike SB site introduces the Glasgow-based skate label:

"Doyenne is a brand & design studio run by women with a focus on inclusivity. Rooted in skateboarding and working at the intersection of philosophy, social equality and design innovation, Doyenne translates their values into curated projects and collaborations."

The label further states:

"Our approach integrates responsible sourcing with accessible design and authentic storytelling. Every project keeps community at the forefront."

The latest collaborative collection features a brand-new makeover upon the SB Blazer low sneaker model, which comes clad in a "Coconut Milk / Rattan / Limestone / Sail" color scheme. The official site introduces the latest sneaker makeover:

"Step beyond boundaries in the Blazer x Doyenne. Teaming up with the ungendered European-based skateboarding brand, the design embraces every person's multitude. Neutral colors and layered taping pair with blurred graphics to celebrate the intricacies of change and growth, while the durable pineapple canvas upper keeps you skating, falling and getting back up again and again."

The latest makeover upon the sneaker model merges the ethos and aesthetic with the concept of duality into an ungendered iteration of the icon. The label keeps sustainability at the forefront for the latest sneaker model.

The upper of the latest Blazer model is constructed out of pineapple canvas material, which is made out of pineapple waste. The sneaker features a vulcanized sole, which is partially constructed out of the swoosh label's reGrind recycled rubber material.

The pair applied an emphasis upon individuality with a custom swirling color scheme, which will be unique to each pair. The uppers are clad in a coconut milk hue, which contrasts with the Rattan-hued swoosh logos and heel overlays.

"Doyenne" branding is added upon the lateral heels, tongues, and graphic insoles. The look is finished with denim-patterned canvas overlays, with complementing rubber underlays in high-abrasion areas.

The pair is slated to launch on March 8, 2023, for $100 via Nike's website.

