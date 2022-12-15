Nike x eBay SB Dunk Low "Sandy": Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike is joining forces with eBay to release a special and limited-edition SB Dunk Low makeover to honor Sandy Bodecker, the designer of the swoosh label's skateboarding line, Nike SB. The dynamic duo has joined forces with the Bodecker-founded charity organization and will place an auction of 10 special-edition boxes on the official site of eBay.

Users can place a bid on eBay until December 14, 2022, and the beneficiary amount from the auction will go to the Bodecker foundation. For those who might miss their chance at the auction, the shoe will be re-released twice in a small amount of time.

Select Nike skate shops such as Uprise, Prosper, Fargo, and many more will be releasing the shoe in physical stores on December 15, 2022. A much wider global release will be followed on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on December 17, 2022.

The upcoming Nike x eBay SB Dunk Low "Sandy" sneakers honor SB sub-label's patriarch Sandy Bodecker

The swoosh label is bringing back the "eBay" dunk colorway, which was released under the SB label's patriarch Sandy Bodecker. The original eBay SB Dunk Low sneakers were released in only two pairs, with the first being sawed in half and the second pair reported to have been auctioned off.

The auction became a mysterious event at the time, as no one knew the owner's identity. Talking about the auction of the rare 2003 pair, the official site tells the story writes:

"The rarest of the rare and made to be destroyed. When the original Dunk Low Pro SB Charity surreptitiously dropped in 2003 a single pair was offered to the highest bidder with the original patent leather sample was sawed up beyond repair."

The site further dictates how the pair's story became a collector folklore:

"With the owner of said pair being a mystery, the Charity’s larger-than-life mythos has become collector folklore until now. The eBay Dunk Low adds the final piece to the impossible puzzle together and offers a little transparency."

Later, Sandy Bodecker revealed his identity on May 8, 2018, by posting a picture of the one-of-a-kind pair on Instagram, claiming it to be his rarest SB pair. Now, to honor Sandy Bodecker, the SB team has re-created the iconic OG eBay SB Dunk Low.

Revealing the legacy of Sandy Bodecker and his story, the swoosh label says:

"The identity of the highest bidder remained a mystery for years, until it was finally revealed that the buyer was none other than the groundbreaking Sandy Bodecker."

It further continues:

"His influence on skateboarding and Nike can't be overstated, and this auction tale is just another piece of that legacy. We don't say he's the man who put the SB in Nike SB for no reason."

The pair comes rendered in patent leather uppers, where the most prominent detail comes with the translucent chopped-up windows. The eBay Dunk's color scheme reassembles the iconic colorway of the original shoes and adds a "Nike SB" forever detailing on it. In addition, the insoles of the sneakers feature a photograph of Sandy Bodecker to commemorate his paramount contributions.

One can avail the pair on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS, on December 17, 2022, at $130.

