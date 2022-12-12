Nike x France National football team 2022-23 away kit: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Nike has continued to sponsor the France National Football team since 2011, and for the prestigious Qatar-held FIFA World Cup 2022, the dynamic duo created a subtle yet detailed away kit. The swoosh label has been heavily involved in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, as it has been worn by some of the world's biggest football stars, including Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe is a member of the France National Football team, for whom the swoosh label launched a French Toile de Jouy-inspired away kit. The France National Football team has flourished in the ongoing FIFA tournament as it reached the semi-finals and will play against Morocco on December 15, 2022.

The away kit for the team was launched on Nike's official website for members on September 15, 2022, and on September 21, 2022, for the general public.

More about the recently launched Nike x France National football team 2022-23 away kit inspired by the French Toile de Jouy

Recently launched Nike x France National football team 2022-23 away kit inspired by the French Toile de Jouy (Image via Nike)

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 began on November 20, 2022, in Qatar. The location itself was historic, as Qatar became the first Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament. The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has been actively involved in the celebrations as it introduced the federation kit collection of 13 different nations.

Under the federation kit collection, one of the most eye-catching was France's away kit. The away kit of the France national football team pays a subtle nod to the country's heritage and culture. The Hugo Lloris-led team's away kit comes in subtle shades to highlight the iconic French and Les Bleus imagery. The official press release introduces the away kit for 2022–23 season,

"The away kit graphic, inspired by French toile de Jouy, is made up of iconic French and Les Bleus imagery like the Cockerel, botanicals, the Arc de Triomphe and Clairefontaine."

The official website further describes the away kit,

"Our Match collection pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying technology to help keep the world’s biggest soccer stars cool and comfortable on the field."

In an official press release, Scott Dixon, Vice President of Global Men's Football, spoke about the team's collection,

“With 5 billion fans across the globe, no other sport brings people together more than football. That’s why we’re committed to bringing our best to the world’s biggest stage—and everywhere else—and building the most joyful, brilliant Nike football community ever.”

The jersey comes clad in a White/Game Royal color scheme, with white acting as a base and game royal blue highlighting the logos and branding.

The kit is constructed using the swoosh label's premium Dri-FIT ADV technology, which combines advanced engineering with moisture-absorbing fabric to help the wearer stay comfortable and dry.

The away kits were tested by players as they feature an open-hole fabric in the usual high-heat zones to help players stay cool in the game while their body temperature rises.

The Nike x France National Football Team 2022–23 away kit was launched on September 15, 2022, for Nike members and on September 21, 2022, for the general public. Currently, it can be purchased from reseller sites such as the FIFA store and Pro Direct Sport.

