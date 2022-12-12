Nike x France National football team 2022-23 home kit: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Nike has extended its partnership with the France national football team ahead of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The Beaverton, Oregon-based sporting behemoth has sponsored iconic names such as Christiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe (a significant player for France's national team.)

In honor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is currently being held in Qatar, the brand released a jersey featuring the French flag. France is currently in the tournament's semi-finals and will face Morocco on December 15, 2022.

The home kit was launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers exclusively for members on September 15, 2022, with a public release on September 21, 2022.

More about the recently released Nike x France National football team 2022-23 home kit, inspired by the France Nouveau

The recently released Nike x France National football team 2022-23 home kit, which comes inspired by the France Nouveau (Image via Nike)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on November 20, 2022, in Qatar, making it the first Middle Eastern country to host the prestigious soccer tournament.

The swoosh label introduced the France National team's 2022-23 home kit as a part of the 2022 federation kit collection. The label launched the home kit of France's national football team alongside 12 other nations.

France's 2022 FIFA World Cup home kit gives a nod to French modernity alongside paying homage to the heritage and the past of the county. The home kit of Hugo Lloris-led team is a representation of the nation's rich cultural heritage and pride. The official press release introduces the 2022 France federation kit as:

"The new French collection celebrates the France Nouveau, or New France—a fusion of the country’s heritage and future."

The release further states:

"The oak leaf and olive branch pattern of the home kit represents strength, solidarity and peace. Classic French design cues include a tricolor insert on the short, a jacquard sock and cuff and gold detailing."

The home kit comes in a "Midnight Navy / Metallic Gold" color palette, with a navy base and metallic gold overlay accents. In an official press release Scott Dixon, Vice President, Global Men's Football at Nike comments upon the team collection as:

“With 5 billion fans across the globe, no other sport brings people together more than football. That’s why we’re committed to bringing our best to the world’s biggest stage—and everywhere else—and building the most joyful, brilliant Nike football community ever.”

The jersey's details, such as branding and logos, are made of metallic gold. The collar is the most noticeable detail on the home kit, with a unique subtle button at the front for a casual t-shirt look.

The home kit has a minimalistic design. Aside from the subtle pattern on the collar and sleeve cuffs, the shirt features a French flag to pay homage to the nation.

The Nike x France National Football Team 2022-23 home kit was launched on the swoosh label's site on September 15, 2022, for members and on September 21, 2022, for the general public. Currently, it can be availed at reseller sites such as FIFA store and Pro Direct sport.

