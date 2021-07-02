Nike x LeBron James Space Jam shoes: Release date, where to buy, and everything you need to know

The Nike and LeBron James Space Jam shoes were revealed to the world just before releasing the movie itself. Fans will be able to get their hands on the shoes this month.

LeBron James Space Jam shoes are part of a major promotion between companies such as Nike and Microsoft. On the same day, fans can buy the Space Jame sneakers and even an Xbox controller bundle based on the movie and Looney Tunes.

According to the details released so far, the Space Jame sneakers and the controller will be available for purchase on July 15th starting at 7 AM PT in an exclusive fashion. On the website, the full release appears to be the next day, on July 16th.

Like many other shoes, there will be plenty of potential buyers clamoring to get the Space Jam shoes, especially for a major promotion like this. However, the Space Jam shoes will not be widely available.

To get the sneakers, fans and buyers need to go on the SNKRS app if they want quick access to the sneakers. Like most online releases, though, getting them may prove very difficult.

As for the price point, the LeBron James Space Jame sneakers will cost $160. Despite the cost, it won't be surprising to see them sell out right away.

LeBron James Space Jam Nike shoes details and design

Most fans want to know precisely what the LeBron James Space Jam shoes look like, and there is a lot to look at. The style of the boots themselves is LeBron 18 Lows from Nike.

But it's the design on the shoes themselves that make them unique. Of course, the design or art on them is based on Space Jam or Looney Tunes. More specifically, though, they portray Road Runner vs Wil E Coyote.

The Xbox controller follows the same theme. There is a description for the shoes as well on the site:

"Beep-beep! It's Tunes vs. Goons in the long-awaited basketball film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Nike Basketball celebrates the showdown with a fun take on the LeBron 18 Low. The shoe is light yet strong, with responsive cushioning tuned for LeBron's fast, powerful game—and perfect for taking on a squad of Goons in space. 'Wile E. x Roadrunner' is inspired by the persistent coyote's constant quest to capture the ever-elusive bird."

Space Jam: A New Legacy will release on July 16th and is timed perfectly with the release of the shoes.

