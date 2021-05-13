Space Jam 2: LeBron James' opponents, the Goon Squad revealed

There isn't just the NBA playoffs to get excited about this summer, but the Space Jam 2 movie with LeBron James leading the 'Tune Squad' too.

The trailer for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' was released at the beginning of April and excitement for its release has been building ever since. On Thursday, we were given another preview of what to expect from the movie when its Twitter page revealed which real-life player LeBron's opponents, the 'Goon Squad' represented.

Who are the Goon Squad facing LeBron James in Space Jam 2?

Towards the end of the Space Jam 2 trailer, we were given a brief preview of what the Goon Squad looked like as they lined up to face LeBron James' team of Looney Tunes characters. In comical fashion, James' teammates were left speechless as they saw who they were facing.

The first member of the Goon Squad facing LeBron James is Arachnneka, who is based on WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike. As a forward for the LA Sparks, Ogwumike has been a six-time All-Star and was MVP of the league in 2016. Her character appears to be a spider, representing the 30-year-old's abilities in shot blocking, stealing and rebounding.

Speaking of rebounding, it brings us onto the second character, 'The Brow', who could only ever be one NBA star - Anthony Davis. LeBron James' right-hand man on the court in real-life, Davis will be his opponent in the movie. In the trailer for Space Jam 2, he appears to lead the Goon Squad and flies onto the court as a bird of prey, representing his immense size and length.

Next up for the Goon Squad is one half of the 'Splash Brothers', Klay Thompson. His character in the movie, Wetfire, is a play on words due to the fact he is a part of this duo with Steph Curry and the fact that he often catches fire from downtown with his elite shooting accuracy. In the movie, he appears to have the powers of water and fire at his disposal.

Another NBA sharpshooter is represented in Space Jam 2. 'Chronos' is based on Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and, like in real-life, appears to have immense ball-handling skills in the trailer. One small detail that can also be seen on his robotic body is a clockface on his shoulder, therefore he could be the walking representation of 'Dame Time'.

Our final character facing LeBron James is the G.O.A.T of the WNBA, Diana Taurasi. Her character's name was given to her by one of the G.O.A.T's of the men's game - Kobe Bryant - who nicknamed her the 'White Mamba'. Therefore, she is depicted as a snake. She is a 9-time All-Star and 3-time WNBA champion and completes the daunting task ahead of LeBron James in Space Jam 2.

