Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, is continuing its collaborative streak with the California-based streetwear brand, Stussy, to launch a footwear and apparel collection. The duo are refreshing their collaboration by launching a brand new makeover of Air Penny 2 sneakers alongside a full-fledged apparel collection.

Penny Hardaway's second signature shoe, Air Penny 2 will be launched in a Fossil hue. The swoosh label and Californian streetwear will be launching sweatshirts, sweatpants, pants, jackets, socks, and tees under the apparel collection.

The entire collaborative collection will be launched on Stussy's official e-commerce site and select retailers on February 10, 2023. A much wider global release will be followed on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 14, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 collection, which will offer apparel and footwear items

The upcoming Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 collection will offer apparel and footwear items (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Californian streetwear label Stussy is on a collaborative streak in 2023 and in just over a month into the year, the skating label has delivered many collaborations — with Our Legacy WORKSHOP and Timberland alongside an independent Spring 2023 collection.

The label is now collaborating with Nike as it revealed the full collection on Monday, February 6, 2023. The official press release introduces the collection as:

"Coming in two distinct colorways, a tonal fossil, and a rattan, black, and blue. The collaborative touches return with Stüssy branding on the upper and outsole. In addition, an apparel capsule collection complements the footwear."

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies STUSSY x NIKE Air Penny II Drops Online This Friday STUSSY x NIKE Air Penny II Drops Online This Friday 👀 https://t.co/mMUwFhmmKS

The collection will include a fleece apparel collection, accessories, and many more items. A few items include -

1) Acid Wash Fleece Crew, which will retail for $100.

2) Acid Wash Fleece Pants, which will retail for $100.

3) Air Penny 2 x Stüssy "Rattan and Limestone," which will retail for $200.

4) Striped Wool Jacket, which will retail for $175.

5) Striped Wool Pants, which will retail for $140.

6) Long Sleeve Knit Sweater, which will retail for $150.

7) Men's T-Shirt, which will retail for $40.

The most prominent piece from the collection is the black zip-up hoodie, which features a large white swoosh logo on the back and a co-branded graphic on the front. The Stussy-stamped stripes are added all over the item. Matching wide-legged trousers have been added to the collection.

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies Drops February STUSSY x NIKE Apparel Full LookDrops February STUSSY x NIKE Apparel Full Look 👀 Drops February https://t.co/oxjFNNLyPS

More items, such as statement knit sweaters, tees, and more, also have dual logos featured on them. The co-branded NRG cotton sweatpants come clad in grey, blue, and black hues with the co-branded logo on their thighs. The sweatshirt and pants are lined with fleece and come with an elasticated trim for added comfort.

The collection also features a Stussy-exclusive Air Max Penny II sneaker in a tan colorway. The collaborative collection was released on the official e-commerce site of Stussy, Chapter stores, and select retailers on February 10, 2023, in North America, Europe, and the UK.

A later release will be followed in Japan, Korea, and other regions on February 11, 2023, via Stussy and select retailers. A much wider and global release will be followed on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes