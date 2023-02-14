Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Multicolor” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The new Nike Zoom Freak 4 rendition will be released in 2023 in a brand-new "Multicolor" colorway. This fresh iteration is clothed in lilac gray, Baltic blue, mint green, and bright orange tones.

The model previously made appearances in the "Birthstone," "Roman Colosseum," and "Etched in Stone" colorways in 2022, in addition to the “Letter Bro” and "Oxygen Purple" colorways that were unveiled a few days ago.

In 2023, the "Multicolor" version of the Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike Zoom Freak 4 silhouette is much anticipated. A pair of these basketball sneakers will cost $130. They will be available for purchase both online and in-person at Nike and its affiliated retail locations for fans of the athlete.

Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Multicolor” shoes will be offered with a soft gray base and orange details

Here's a detailed look at the fresh Zoom Freak 4 Multicolor variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

After restoring ties with Nike in 2017, Giannis Antetokounmpo unveiled his fourth signature style in 2022. Among all of his earlier creations, the groundbreaking Nike Zoom Freak 4, which debuted to the public last year, is the most outstanding.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who received massive accolades from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this week, is still dominating the NBA. He is in the MVP debate ahead of the All-Star Weekend festivities, which will take place around the midpoint of the season.

Although his on-court appearance for the Sunday night event has already been made public, the Nike Zoom Freak 4 is still decked out in a vibrant variation of the color scheme.

The Zoom Freak 4 model is described in the following manner on Nike's website:

“Giannis is an incessant storm of stamina and skill that keeps coming at opponents for 4 quarters or more. The forward-thinking design of his latest signature shoe helps propel you down the court in a lightweight fit that moves with you."

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

It continues:

"It can handle quick changes in direction on both sides of the floor, giving you side-to-side stability and multidirectional traction as you Euro step to the hoop.”

Simple white tones dominate the nylon sock liner as well as the serrated midsole composition underneath, while a monochrome ensemble of gray sets up the forefoot and outer tongue.

Salmon orange is applied to the heel counter as well as the front half of the tread once the latter has been simply established, and a light "Baltic Blue" color is applied to the mesh tongue design and the posterior half of the sole.

The medial side's wavy stitched embellishments feature a light purple layout as a climax to the multi-colored ensemble, which is further brightened by "Mint" mid-foot swooshes.

Watch for the release of the highly anticipated Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Multicolor" variation. For timely and accurate information on the upcoming release of Giannis' iconic shoes, fans can download the SNKRS app or go to Nike's website.

Poll : 0 votes