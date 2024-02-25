Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Ode To Your First Love" sneaker: Everything we know so far

Another iteration of the Nike Zoom Freak 5 is about to hit the sneaker market this year. The signature lineup of Gianni Antetokounmpo pays tribute to several members of his family. The upcoming "Ode to Your First Love" iteration is a homage to his late father, incorporating the soccer boot from the brand.

The sneakers take inspiration from the Nike Air Zoom Total Ninty II FG soccer boot. With the quilted silhouette, the sneakers boast a combination of silver and royal blue colors, underscoring the national soccer team of Greece.

The Sneaker Bar Detroit and similar other publications reported that the sneaker is slated to be released on April 25, 2024, and will retail for $ 140.

Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Ode To Your First Love" pays homage to Gianni's father Charles

Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most versatile basketball players in the NBA, has shared an assortment of sneakers from his signature lineup. This colorway, "Ode To Your First Love," takes inspiration from the Nike Air Zoom Total Ninty II FG Soccer Boot, one of the best-selling from the brand.

About Nike Zoom Freak 5, the brand notes:

"Giannis's internal engine revs from deep within, requiring a shoe that can harness his superpower abilities. Enter the Freak 5. Stacked with stunning speed for super-quick first steps, stuffed with that sort of springy cushioning that can withstand the all-game grind, his signature shoe lets you feel like the Greek Freak."

It further continues:

"Blow past your opponent en route to the rim while sticking with quick-twitch ball-handlers when a defensive stand decides the game. With its extra-durable rubber outsole, this version gives you traction for outdoor courts."

Through this colorway, Giannis wants to pay tribute to his late father, Charles, who used to be a soccer player. Throughout Gianni's signature line, the Greek Freak has shared several shoes dedicated to his family members. This particular one is for his father, who died in 2017.

Taking inspiration from the Air Zoom Total Ninty II football cleats, the sneaker is designed with a quilted upper. The upper is accented in a silver hue, while the royal blue tone brings forth contrast, underscoring the national soccer team of Greece.

The black outsole of the Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Ode To The First Love" is structured in Gianni's logo design, ensuring better traction. On the tongue, the Gianni moniker 'Freak' is etched on one shoe, while the other incorporates the Gianni logo.

As per the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Ode to Your First Love" will be released on April 25, 2024, with a price tag of $140.