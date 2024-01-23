Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Metallic Silver” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Metallic Silver” colorway recently appeared on the internet. This colorway of the mid-top variant will be entirely decked in a White/Metallic Silver-Wolf Grey palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Metallic Silver” shoes are anticipated to enter the market sometime around the summer of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that the accurate release date has not been revealed by the shoe label as of now.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be sold online as well as physical Nike stores. It will also be available on the SNKRS app, and a slew of linked Jordan Brand sellers. They will supposedly arrive with a $135 price tag and in women’s exclusive sizes.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Metallic Silver” shoes

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The most recent variation of the Air Jordan 1 Mid adopts a futuristic approach, presenting a layout that is striking and will attract the interest of a lot of people. A dramatic, crinkled chrome treatment is introduced in this particular rendition, which exceeds the limits of standard shoe aesthetics. Therefore, it stands out among the many Air Jordan 1 editions that have been released.

With a classic top crafted from white leather along with a soft nylon tongue, the basketball shoe stays true to its roots and remains loyal to its tradition. On the other hand, the intriguing crinkled chrome toppings that wrap the footwear from toe to heel are the ones that grab the spotlight.

These sneakers have a glittering, shiny look that is both contemporary and fashionable, thanks to the foil-like texture that they have.

The chrome concept is neatly carried to the logo on the tongue, which adds a sense of cohesion to the design as a whole. The use of a semi-translucent rubber outsole, which discreetly mirrors the chrome elements and nicely ties everything together, is a further attribute that lends to the distinctive charm of the footwear.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid keeps a simple and uncomplicated form, although it makes bold use of both construction materials and color. The shoe is suited to be an eye-catching accessory while still paying homage to its roots with its design.

Jordan Brand emphasizes the roots of the AJ1 model in the following manner:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

Here's a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the new Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Metallic Silver” colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Jordanheads and other interested readers are advised to stay tuned to the Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app for regular updates on the shoe’s launch date and other details.