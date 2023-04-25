Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "Duke Blue Devils" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Oregon-based footwear genius, has maintained its No. 1 position as a sportswear label for years. It has had a successful year so far, as it has launched multiple iconic looks of its already classic sneaker models. It has also debuted multiple new sneaker models with advanced technologies.

Nike has launched models like Air Max 270 GO, Zoom Gen NXXT, Ja 1, Tatum 1 and 23/7 in 2023. The brand is now determined to expand its running shoe catalogue. The swoosh label has introduced the 40th iteration i.e. Zoom Pegasus 40, to its iconic and longest-running Pegasus sneaker lineage.

The latest makeover to surface is the Zoom Pegasus 40 "Duke Blue Devils." An official release date for the Zoom Pegasus 40 makeover hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to Sole Retriever, the pair will be available via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "Duke Blue Devils" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "Duke Blue Devils" sneakers

Nike joined forced with the Duke Blue Devils team from the eponymous university in 1992.

Since then, the duo has continued to support each other, and the link-up will continue till 2027. The swoosh label serves as the exclusive supplier for uniforms, equipment, footwear and merchandise of the collegiate team under the terms of the deal.

Nike has now honored the team by launching the "Duke Blue Devils" colorway of their recently debuted Pegasus 40 sneaker model. The Pegasus shoe line is for runners and was kickstarted in 1983. The shoe has been nicknamed and advertised with a "workhorse with wings" quote.

The shoe line features multiple sneakers and has been popular among runners. The sneaker lineage became popular, as it offers breathable upper, roomy forefoot, dual-cushioning and high traction, qualities appreciated by athletes. The swoosh label extended the catalog with Zoom Pegasus 40, which it describes as:

"A springy ride for every run, the Peg's familiar, just-for-you feel returns to help you accomplish your goals. This version has the same responsiveness and neutral support you love but with improved comfort in those sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes."

The site gives details of the sneaker model as follows:

"Whether you're logging long marathon miles, squeezing in a speed session before the sun goes down or hopping into a spontaneous group jaunt, it's still the established road runner you can put your faith in, day after day, run after run."

The shoe's latest Duke Blue Devils' ensemble features a crisp white upper, which contrasts with blue and black details. Most of the upper is clad in white, while the black hue pops at eyestays, nylon liners and mid-foot swooshes with lining at the lateral profile and filled at the medial profile.

Blue hue is added on the jacquard tongues, suede overlays, insoles, "D" branding at the lateral profile and parts of rubber outsoles. Nods to Duke University are given with white-hued "DUKE" branding at the tongue tags and "D" lettering at the lateral profiles.

The pair is rumored to release in 2023.

