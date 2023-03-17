Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Olive Flak Volt” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 just debuted in "Olive Flak Volt" color-blocking, following the release of its remixed "Timeless" edition, which gives the shoe the look and feel of a "Panda" Dunk. A color scheme of Olive Flak/Volt-Moss-Light Lemon Twist adorns the entire shoe.

Recently, the market was given the opportunity to the official images of the "Olive Flak Volt" version of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5. The highly anticipated "Olive Flak Volt" version of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 model will hit the market in the upcoming weeks.

These running sneakers will only be offered in women's sizes and will cost $160 per pair. Sneakerheads can easily purchase them at Nike's physical stores, online stores, and some of its authorized retail locations.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Olive Flak Volt” shoes feature glow-in-the-dark accents all over

Nike presented their Vomero line for the first time in 2006. The sportswear industry produced its fifth Vomero shoe in 2010 after realizing the success of the previous incarnations. This particular model was relatively unheard of in the shoe market for a long time because of its small selection of color choices.

The Zoom Vomero brand from the Swoosh label has always been targeted towards runners. Because it blends in so well with the current New Balance styles, the Zoom Vomero 5 is poised to make a huge comeback in 2023. This similarity has made it a huge success since new colorways keep popping up and disappearing just as swiftly from store shelves. The model has since been seen wearing the "Olive Flak Volt" color scheme.

Nike needs to do more than just produce more Air Monarchs in light of the current trend of chunky dad sneakers, which remain fashionable. Instead, the Swoosh reintroduced the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 to the globe by digging through the archives (albeit not that far back).

The Swoosh's SNKRS highlights the silhouette design as:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.”

The Zoom Vomero 5 has a multi-paneled design and is made of various materials, including suede, leather, TPU, and mesh, and is available in olive green, volt green, brown, and white. The open-faced mesh near the toe as well as the collar have a two-tone volt green and brown finish, while the suede toecap and eyestays have subdued olive tones.

Volt green accents can be found on the tongue, lace sets, sockliners, and lateral Nike Swooshes throughout the sneakers. A white and green foam midsole as well as a black rubber outsole round out the design, which also features TPU reinforcements in the midfoot and heel in chocolate brown and olive, respectively.

Be on the lookout for the soon-to-be released Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Olive Flak Volt" variation. Users can sign up on the business's official website or make use of the SNKRS app to get more release date information for the item.

