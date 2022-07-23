Nissan Pathfinder recall 2022: Model years, solution and everything to know amid hood latch malfunctions 

Automobile giant Nissan is recalling 323,000 Nissan Pathfinder SUV models from the years 2013 and 2016 due to a potentially faulty secondary hood latch system. Owners are asked to keep an eye on their mail for recall notice letters. These letters will have important instructions on whether owners need to bring the car to the dealership or if they can fix the glitch on their own.

The automaker filed paperwork with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It explained that the problem is occurring as "dust and dirt contamination may accumulate on and around the bell crank lever pivot joint." This joint is responsible for allowing the backup hood latch to secure itself in place and release.

The debris formation around the pivot joint can be a cause for concern as it can "create mechanical binding that could cause the lever to remain in the open position at all times." It can also deterioate the anti-corrosion coating on the lever.

If the primary hood, which is inside the car, is opened inadvertently or is released accidentally while driving, the secondary latch won't secure the hood. It will lead to the hood being open while the car is in motion, obscuring the driver's view.

Nissan is yet to find a solution to the problem, but the automaker is working on it. Owners of the faulty model will be informed about all developments through email communication.

Emails will be sent to select Nissan Pathfinder SUV owners with information regarding the food latch malfunction (image via Weick)

Nissan estimates that out of the possible 322,671 units from the 2013 to 2016 model years, 0.44% suffer from the malfunction. As a corrective measure, the automaker giant will send notification letters to "a selected sample of 40,000 owners" of the recalled Pathfinder SUVs. The group will be invited to take their car to the dealership and get a free inspection along with replacement of the secondary hood latch if it is broken.

This phase-wise inspection will allow Nissan engineers to collect and examine any broken hood latches. These can then be used for "further investigation and remedy preparation."

The remaining owners of the Nissan Pathfinder model can expect mailers to reach them by August 3rd, 2022. These owners will be given instructions on how they can inspect the hood lock lever themselves. If the mechanism is moving as it should, "the owner can clean and condition the lever as per the Owner’s Manual general maintenance requirements."

If the owner does not want to do this or wants his vehicle checked by the proper authorities, they can take their Nissan Pathfinder to the dealers for a free replacement. Finally, once a proper remedy has been found and approved, another set of emails will go out. This email will include a statement concerning "reimbursement for the cost of obtaining a pre-notification remedy for a subject vehicle that was no longer under warranty at the time of a repair."

Owners wishing to get more information on the same can contact Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669 and mention recall numbers R22A2 and R22A3.

The recall of the Nissan Pathfinder isn't the first time the company has had to recall cars from a particular model due to faulty hardware. In 2016 and 2020, they recalled Altima Sedan because of a rust-induced hood latch malfunction.

