"No one asked for this": Gabbie Hanna returns with a new song and the internet is not amused 

On October 18, controversial YouTuber Gabbie Hanna took the drastic step of deleting her content from all social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. The internet was left shocked by the 30-year old’s departure, but followers rejoiced at the moment.

Gabbie Hanna has involved herself in several controversies in the past few years, the latest being her online feud with Jessi Smiles. Followers of the YouTuber-singer have endlessly criticized Gabbie Hanna, but she refused to back away from the internet.

It seemed like the content creator was finally ready to bid adieu to social media, but she released a music video on October 22.

Gabbie Hanna uploads music video following her social media exit

The Pennsylvania-native released a song titled "But Before I Go" on her main channel. Comments on the music video have been turned off.

Despite Gabbie Hanna having a huge hate club against her, she still has a massive online presence. She boasts over 5.47 million subscribers on YouTube and over 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Hanna’s tweets and replies have been deleted from Twitter but her likes are still visible. Similarly, all her previous content on Instagram has been deleted. Her IGTV videos remain on the social media platform.

Although Gabbie Hanna made a bold statement by deleting all her social media content, she can be seen continuously sharing Instagram stories of followers appreciating her music.

Reacting to Gabbie Hanna’s latest music video, netizens said:

Internet reacts to Gabbie Hanna's latest music video 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

Internet reacts to Gabbie Hanna's latest music video 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

Internet reacts to Gabbie Hanna's latest music video 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

Many compared the music video to pop artist Sia’s song Chandelier. Many internet sleuths called the video a “cheat budget chandelier”.

Several petitions had appeared online over the past few months, demanding that Gabbie Hanna be removed from YouTube.

Also Read

The content creator had also previously expressed interest in leaving social media after several drama channels endlessly criticized her. Hanna has been very outspoken about her mental health online. She had also revealed to followers about being visited by the police for a “wellness check” after it appeared online that she was dealing with mental health issues.

It would be understandable if Gabbie Hanna quit social media for good but it seems like that is unlikely to happen.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee