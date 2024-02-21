No Values festival 2024: Lineup, tickets, prices, dates, location, & all you need to know

No Values festival 2024 is scheduled to be held on June 8, 2024 at the Pomona Fairplex at Los Angeles County Fairground in Los Angeles, California. The festival is dedicated towards punk and hardcore music in general and is being organized by Golden Voice, the promoters behind Coachella.

The inaugural edition of the No Values festival will feature performances by music acts such as Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Social Distortion and Sublime, among others. The same was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:

Tickets for the festival will be available from February 23, 2024, at 11 am PT and can be accessed via the official website of the festival. Tickets are priced at $199 for the General No Values Category, $229 for the General Some Values category and $249 for the General More Values category. General No Values Category can also be purchased in packs of 4 for $799.

VIP tickets are priced at $399 for the Tier 1 category. All ticket purchases are subject to further processing and service fees. Tickets can be purchased under payment plans organized by Klarna Financing, with a downpayment of $49.99 plus fees in the present category, which is available till March 8, 2024. Payment plans via Klarna is only available to people with US issued credit/debit cards.

All tickets except the first two General categories are eligible for a limited edition T-shirt, while VIP ticket holders will be eligible for special F&B options as well as dedicated entry and seating options. The festival is open to all ages but children under the age of 5 must be accompanied by a dedicated ticket holding adult. The curfew for the festival is 11pm each night.

Further payment plans will also be unveiled in the near future. Tickets also have a missed payment grace period of 10 days, with defaulting payment after the grace period resulting in auto charging of cancellation fees as well as $49.99 per ticket.

No Values festival 2024 lineup

No Values festival is set to be one of the most star studded punk festivals of the year, with a lineup that is set to feature the first Power Trip performance in the four years since the 2020 death of band singer Riley Gale.

Iggy Pop will also make an appearance at the festival. The singer is best known for his seventh studio album, Blah-Blah-Blah, which was released on October 23, 1986 and peaked at number 43 on the UK album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the No Values festival 2024 is given below:

The Original Misfits

Social Distortion

Iggy Pop

Turnstile

Bad Religion

Sublime

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Power Trip

The Damned

Joyce Manor

Suicidal Tendencies

Vandals

Black Flag

TSCL

Viagra Boys

Ceremony

The Jesus Lizard

Fidlar

Exploited

Fear

Lawrence Arms

The Adicts

The Dickies

Agent Orange

Scowl

Adolescents

The Dead Milkmen

Stevie Ignorant presents 1977-1984 Crass Songs

Soul Glo

The Bronx

Cro-Mags

Shattered Death

MSPAINT

Mourning Note

Fishbone

Arubats

The Selecter

Hepcat

The Untouchables

The Skeletons

Jello Biafra of Original Dead

The festival is set to be the second punk festival to be organized by Goldenvoice after the Cruel World Festival, which was founded in 2020 by the organizers. Last year, the Palomina Festival was their new launch.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE