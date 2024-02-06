Head in the Clouds New York 2024: Lineup, presale, tickets, prices, location, & more

The Head in the Clouds New York 2024 festival is scheduled to be held on May 11, and May 12, 2024, at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. The 2024 edition will be the festival's second edition in New York City and the overall sixth edition.

The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by Awich, Blaming Tiger, Joji, and Juliet Ivy, among others, was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page on February 5, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on February 9 at 10 am ET. Registration for the presale is currently ongoing and can be accessed via the festival's official website or via AXS. Onsale tickets are likely to be available after the end of the presale.

General tickets are priced at $259.50. VIP tickets are priced at $379.50. The 1999 Club tickets are priced at $599.50. All ticket prices may be subject to additional processing fees and service taxes.

Head in the Clouds New York 2024 lineup

Head in the Clouds New York 2024, like all the other editions of the festival, will feature an Asian diaspora-centric lineup. In line with that, the prominent artists of the lineup are (G)I-DLE and Joji, among others.

(G)I-DLE is a Korean girl group best known for their debut album I Never Die, which was released on March 14, 2022, and peaked at number 72 on the UK Download chart as well as at number 2 on the Korean album chart.

Joji, meanwhile, is a Japanese singer-songwriter who is best known for his second studio album, Nectar, which was released on September 25, 2020, and peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The current lineup of Head in the Clouds New York 2024 festival is given below:

Joji

Juliet Ivy

Lyn Lapid

Spence Lee

Deb Never

Dhruv

Eyedress

(G)I-DLE

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Awich

Blaming Tiger

BIBI

Illenium B2B Dabin

thuy

Wang OK

Warren Hue

wave to earth

Young Posse

In a backstage moment revealed exclusively by Billboard on September 28, 2019, Sean Miyashiro elaborated on the purpose of the Head in the Clouds festival, stating:

"I could easily get emotional right now. The fact that we can bring all of these people together — it’s so diverse. To see everyone enjoying this experience together, that’s the purpose of Head in the Clouds."

Sean Miyashiro is the founder of 88rising, the hip-hop collective and label that manages the Heads in the Cloud festival. The festival was first founded in 2018, with the first two editions being held in Los Angeles and featuring a lineup consisting of artists such as Anderson.Paak, Rich Brian, Joji, and Higher Brothers, among others.

In 2020, the festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and replaced with a free concert. In 2021, the festival returned and was held in Pasadena, bringing along a lineup consisting of Japanese Breakfast, UMI, Joji, and Nikki, among others.

Head in the Clouds was expanded in 2022 to include three editions, with the US edition held in Pasedena and featuring artists such as Mxmtoon, Jackson Wang, Jay Park, and more.

Alongside the US edition, 2022 also saw Head in the Clouds feature editions in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Manila, the Philippines. These editions featured artists such as Nikki, Yoasabi, Ylona Garcia, Joji, and more. In 2023, the festival returned to a US-only format, with editions in New York City and Pasedena.