Noah x Vans Vault Sk8-Hi “Corduroy Patchwork” sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Noah, an American men's clothing brand, has collaborated with Vans to reintroduce the iconic Vans Vault Sk8-Hi sneaker in two different colorways. Noah's vision is to inspire people to seek adventure and actively engage with the world around them. Noah connects the revolutionary spirit of surf, skate, and music cultures via an innovative approach to classic menswear.

On the other hand, Vans is a famous skateboarding company. These two brands have come together to release the “Corduroy Patchwork” sneaker pack. Noah x Vans Vault Sk8-Hi “Corduroy Patchwork” sneakers are currently available to purchase exclusively via the official website of Noah. The pack includes two pairs of Sk8-Hi sneakers and each is retailing for $128.

Noah x Vans Vault Sk8-Hi “Corduroy Patchwork” sneaker pack features blue and brown colorways

Noah x Vans Vault Sk8-Hi “Corduroy Patchwork” (Image via Noah)

Following a pair of spring/summer partnerships with PUMA, New York-based brand Noah now resorts to its long-lasting association with Vans for a pair of patchwork Sk8-His. This latest initiative stands out as a tribute to imaginative design, reimagining the classic Sk8-Hi. This sneaker has seamlessly spanned the line between fashion and skate culture since its conception in the late '70s.

With two unique colorways available, the set of corduroy and patchwork-designed Vans sneakers pays homage to the past while being modern. A patchwork structure joins diverse tonal tones in each sneaker, giving the pair a particular flair. One shoe is covered in warm brown colors, while the other is covered in blue hues.

Corduroy is used on the midfoot panel, heel, and collar of both models, providing a textural contrast to the leather tongue with a lace set. A black Vans tongue branding boldly stands on the tip. The unique Vans Jazz laces and stripe are white, complementing the contrast embroidery on the top. A white midsole and a gum rubber outsole are found beneath the foot.

The Noah x Vans Vault Sk8-Hi “Corduroy Patchwork” draws inspiration from late 1970s tennis gear, when sport and fashion intersected. The patchwork design features a mix of corduroy fabrics in various colors, creating a unique and eye-catching look. The collaboration between Noah and Vans Vault is known for its attention to detail and high-quality materials, and this shoe is no exception. The Sk8-Hi silhouette is a classic Vans design, with a high-top profile and padded collar for support and flexibility.

The Vans Vault Sk8-Hi has been around since 1978 and has become an iconic sneaker in the world of skateboarding and beyond. Despite being a high-top sneaker, the Sk8-Hi is still lightweight and comfortable to wear. The Sk8-Hi's classic design has been updated with new materials and technologies which has made the sneaker a perfect model for the modern day but with a touch of vintage vibe to it. One of the latest updates to the Sk8-Hi is the introduction of ComfyCush technology, which features a softer, cushiony outsole for added comfort.

For sneakerheads who are looking for a high-top shoe with a touch of both innovation and retro style, the Noah x Vans Vault Sk8-Hi “Corduroy Patchwork” sneaker pack would be a perfect choice for them. These are available right now, so grab a pair!