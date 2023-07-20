5 best Vans collaborations in 2023

Vans collaborations are highly coveted by fans. In the past few years, Vans has gained huge popularity and success by partnering with well-known names in fashion, footwear, and sports. The brand has been able to create unique and highly sought-after products.

These collaborations have not only elevated Vans' brand image but have also allowed the brand to tap into new markets and reach a broader audience. With its blend of heritage, authenticity, and innovative collaborations, Vans continues to captivate consumers and maintain its position as a successful and influential brand in the footwear industry.

Best Vans collaborations include brands like Supreme, SOPHNET, MSTRMND, Todd Snyder, and Palace

1) Todd Snyder x Vans “Dirty Martini”

The Vans Lace-Up 73 DX and Slip-On 98 DX models are both featured in the "Dirty Martini" Vans collaboration. Both the designs are finished in the brand's unique "Snyder Olive" shade, which is evocative of its regular olive hues.

Both pairs also have premium suede uppers, with the Lace-Up 73 including tan leather tags and embroidered Vans logo at the medials. Finally, co-branded cork insoles and smooth rubber bottoms round out the designs. The pack was released on April 20 via the official website of Todd Snyder.

2) MASTERMIND WORLD x Vans Sk8-Hi Old Skool

The Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX, Authentic VLT LX, and Old Skool VLT LX are three Vault by Vans styles that were reinvented by the designer Masaaki Homma. The designer's enthusiasm for punk culture and fashion can be witnessed in this most recent Vans collaboration.

Each has a black-and-white color palate, spiky hardware, bright white embroidery across the base layers, and numerous MASTERMIND WORLD branded accessories.

The shoes also include a transparent waffle sole unit that exposes a unique checkerboard pattern underneath. The collection was launched on April 28 via selected MASTERMIND WORLD and Vans stores.

3) SOPHNET. x Vans "Tokyo"

It is the first time since SS19 that Vans Japan and SOPHNET have worked together, featuring the iconic Authentic 44 DX and Old Skool 36 DX designs.

The monochrome pairs use gray tones that were influenced by Tokyo's idea of urban camouflage. Silver fabric tags and discreet SOPHNET scorpion logos on the tongue tabs are branding elements, among other subtle touches.

Glossy finishes are added to the midsole and bumpers, and translucent bottoms with abstract motifs complete the understated style. This Vans collaboration was launched on May 13, and it was exclusively available via SOPHNET and Billy’s stores.

4) Supreme x Vans Spring 2023 Collaboration

For this Supreme and Vans collaboration, Skate Grosso Mid has been reinvented in three different colorways — black, pink, and cream.

The trio features dollar bill motifs on the canvas side panels and premium leather toe boxes and overlays. Each variation also features a solid black midsole and an angelic jazz stripe. The Supreme branding is stitched onto the back in old English script and on the inner side of the tongues in its classic box logo format.

Its Era counterpart uses a bolder design approach, using money motifs all over and olive green laces to match its base. This Vans collaboration saw a release on June 3.

5) Palace x Vans Low

The Palace Vans Low, which came in black and white, incorporates branding and collar details from the Half Cab as well as the perforated design of Carroll's Skate MC into its general shape and construction.

On the side of the collar, a co-branded Half Cab-style emblem can be seen. The shoe's tongue features distinct Vans and Palace branding, while the heel features both a Palace emblem and the well-known red Vans symbol.

The Palace Vans collaboration is equipped with all of Vans Skateboarding's top technology, including durable Duracap underlays, impact-absorbing Popcush insoles, and sticky Sickstick outsoles. This collection was released on June 24.

These are just some of the Vans collaborations which already has been released in 2023 successfully. However, they are far from the last since there will be many more in the upcoming months of the year.