Nobody 2: Tentative release window, latest updates, and more

There is reason for Bob Odenkirk fans to get excited as Nobody is ready to be back with its sequel in the near future. After leaving fans and cinema lovers on a cliffhanger with the first instalment, the protagonist Hutch Mansell will be playing out all his future encounters with the bad guys in the gritty fashion that the film portrays.

So far, there have been limited updates regarding the development of a sequel but fans can rest assured that there will surely be one as confirmed by producer Kelly McCormick.

Assuming that the filming has begun in 2023, one could expect the movie to be out by the end of 2024.

Nobody 2 has been confirmed by Kelly McCormick

While the buzz for the sequel has been going on for a while now, there has been no release date assigned to the project so far. However, co-producer Kelly McCormick had revealed her wishes to start the shoot sometime this year.

Given that principal photography is wrapped up by the end of 2023, the theatres can expect the film to be ready by 2024.

As confirmed by the co-producer Kelly McCormick, there will most certainly be a sequel to Nobody as she told Collider on December 2, 2022:

“We hope to make it [Nobody 2’s production] next year, so fingers crossed. So our theory is you don't need to make a good sequel just to make a sequel. We need to make a great sequel. And so it's about making sure that we get it right. And if we do, I think there's a lot of hope that we can go next year.”

Moreover, the director of the first film, Ilya Naishuller, revealed to Jo Blo in an exclusive dated June 18, 2021:

"There's plenty of stories that can be told in this world, with the character Hutch. I know that Derek (Kolstad – the writer) has begun work on the sequel,"

The writer was quick to clarify, saying:

"Whether it'll happen, time will tell, but all the necessary seeds have been planted."

More on Nobody and its cast

The world of action cinema is familiar to the faces of Schwarzenegger, Stallone, and Reeves but the Nobody franchise is here to show us the possibility of turning the beloved Bob Oderkirk into an action junkie on the big screen.

The multiple time-Emmy winner, Odenkirk, from the fame of Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, and Nebraska, takes the leading role of Hutch Mansell who is a family man and more importantly, a nobody, as the title suggests.

Things take a turn when there is a burglary in his house and he is pushed to break out from his shell, sending him on a path of rage, fury, and redemption.

Nobody features a cast that includes Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, Aleksei Serebryakov as Yulian Kuznetsov, Connie Nielsen as Becca Mansell, Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell, Michael Ironside as Eddie Williams, Colin Salmon as The Barber, RZA as Harry Mansell, Gage Munroe as Blake Mansell, and Paisley Cadorath as Abby Mansell.

While we wait for an official announcement or a trailer for the sequel, watch Nobody on Amazon Prime Video, NOW and over other VOD services.