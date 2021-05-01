"Nobody cares": Twitter trolls Charli D'Amelio on her birthday as the #HappyBirthdayCharliD'Amelio hashtag goes viral

Celebrity birthdays are usually meant to be joyous occasions, but where TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio is concerned, Twitter seems to be in no mood for a celebration.

The most-followed TikTok star in the world recently turned 17, much to the delight of her fandom, who showered her with wholesome birthday messages.

However, her birthday also opened the floodgates to a barrage of memes and criticism. A large section of the internet used this opportunity to mock her TikTok background.

#happybirthdaycharlidamelio get out of my search page bruh i don’t fuckin care 😐 pic.twitter.com/5nc67SxmSf — angel (@estrodog) May 1, 2021

What seems to have irked the majority of the internet is that Twitter decided to promote Charli D'Amelio's birthday by putting it on the front page of their trending section.

INSTANT REGRET: Charli D’Amelio gets features on front page of Twitter Trending for birthday with #HappyBirthdayCharliDAmelio. Gets eviscerated by Twitter users. One person said “Get out of my phone b*tch.” pic.twitter.com/rlcnUOzwRb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 1, 2021

As a result, scores of Twitter users soon decided to trend the hashtag #HappyBirthdayCharliD'amelio in a sarcastic manner and as a means of calling her out over her "celebrity status."

Charli D'Amelio under fire on her birthday, as Twitter spams the #HappyBirthdayCharliD'Amelio hashtag with a twist

Despite being the biggest TikTok creator on the planet, Charli D'Amelio is undoubtedly no stranger to criticism. A large part of this has to do with the audience's perception of the TikTok industry in general.

Several of the teen's detractors often decide to club her along with the rest of the TikTok bandwagon, who they believe are merely privileged teens, lacking any "serious talent."

This theory has proved to be particularly harsh upon Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie, often subjected to a barrage of online trolls and unwarranted criticism from time to time.

Keeping that in mind, here are some reactions online, as Twitter users mocked the importance of Charli D'Amelio's birthday celebrations:

I dont think anyone cares about this bih birthday #HappyBirthdayCharliDAmelio pic.twitter.com/9bAsTYLb5q — Lime (@ItzLime) May 1, 2021

#happybirthdaycharlidamelio a list of people who care about your birthday: pic.twitter.com/viEvpzjLw6 — Glacial (@Gl_acial) May 1, 2021

#HappyBirthdayCharliDAmelio that sure is a lot of people who care that it is your birthday today. pic.twitter.com/AwBWXwpM44 — Riyan Mohamed (@RiyanMohamed6) May 1, 2021

Just found out that I & Charli'D share the same birthday #HappyBirthdayCharliDAmelio pic.twitter.com/g2ORtZdvYO — 𝙎 𝙃 𝘼 𝘿 𝙔 - 🌕 (@HighOnALTs) May 1, 2021

#HappyBirthdayCharliDAmelio here is some more people who have talent pic.twitter.com/IX3wvWuo5o — kpop.fan.youknow.7587 (@kpop_fan_7587) May 1, 2021

#HappyBirthdayCharliDAmelio no one fucking cares.

So here is a pug instead pic.twitter.com/pxL9KUSet5 — Infinite Gaming (@INFINITEGAMINGJ) May 1, 2021

Charli Damelio really paid twitter to promote her birthday? #happybirthdaycharlidamelio pic.twitter.com/LGtECwasyn — J’s Sports Betting Picks (@JSportsBetting1) May 1, 2021

#HappyBirthdayCharliDAmelio dose this turtle have more talent than her pic.twitter.com/X1UyuVqKTf — Camren (@poppy73286922) May 1, 2021

can we see if this picture of an egg get more likes than birthday messages for charli #happybirthdaycharlidamelio pic.twitter.com/gYeL0hRbIU — egg (@IDFandomUpdates) May 1, 2021

#happybirthdaycharlidamelio said no one ever pls stfu she’s not a celebrity she just dances on her phone pic.twitter.com/87hBKl38QO — Cheers.mp4 (@CheersMp4) May 1, 2021

#HappyBirthdayCharliDAmelio

why tf is this shit on my timeline pic.twitter.com/oaNKgFib8c — ☆~NeverLeaveYourDreams~♡ (@Yazzy43020000) May 1, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like Charli D'Amelio's birthday has once again demonstrated the strong sense of aversion that exists online when it comes to TikTokers.

From being the victim of a distasteful death hoax to being slammed for various collaborative endeavors, the price of being the most popular TikTok star in the world often functions as a double-edged sword.