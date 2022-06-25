Ock Joo-hyun apologizes to fans and actors following the Elizabeth controversy with Kim Ho-young 

The ongoing controversy in the South Korean musical turn involving Ock Joo-hyun and Kim Ho-young takes a surprising, and many hope, the final turn after the former released a formal apology to other musical actors and fans.

The incident started after the leads for the upcoming musical Elizabeth were announced. Ock Joo-hyun and Lee Ji-hye were cast as the leads of the play, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in the country. Many avid followers of musicals were surprised at the casting and wondered why the role did not go to Kim So-hyun, whose portrayal of Elizabeth in 2015 and 2018 had won hearts.

Other actors in the industry took sides, with several coming out in defense of either party. Kim Ho-young shared a post on Instagram, insinuating that something was amiss.

He appeared to call out Ock Joo-hyun by saying,

"The musical world is currently pure jade chaos."

The actor’s comment did not go down well, and Ock Joo-hyun soon filed a defamation suit against him. Since then, the tension between the two actors and the musical industry has been at an all-time high.

Many other actors and musicians, including 2AM member Jo Kwon, criticized favoritism in the musical industry. In response came an apology.

Ock Joo-hyun will be withdrawing her case against Kim Ho-young

On June 24, the former lead singer of Fin.K.L released an official apology on her Instagram profile, dedicating it to actors and fans.

The actor started her apology by admitting that her defamation case against Kim Ho-young was “unsightly.” She said,

"Recently, I became wrapped up in an underhanded casting controversy, and ended up acting in an unsightly way by suing a fellow comrade in the musical industry. I feel the heavy responsibility of my poor decision, and I sincerely apologize. I have read the words of critique offered by the sunbaenims of this industry in light of the recent events. As an individual who loves musicals and who has worked in this industry for 17-years, I realize that I was inconsiderate in my attempt to clarify the accusations which were directed toward me."

Ock Joo-hyun offered an apology to everyone involved in the industry and to all the avid followers.

"I would like to take this time to offer my sincere apologies to all who are affiliated with the musical industry, to the audiences who love out musicals, and to all who may have felt discomfort due to these events. I intend to right the loud situations caused by my lawsuit soon."

However, the musical actor took a moment to firmly state that she was not involved in the casting for Elizabeth, and did not, in any way, favor Lee Ji-hye. Ock Joo-hyun asked the audience not to let the controversy change their opinion of talented actors in the industry.

"I would like to state that I did not interfere whatsoever in the casting of the musical 'Elizabeth' for its 10th anniversary. Please do not direct your hatred toward actors and actresses who were cast for their talents through rigorous auditions."

On the same day, a representative from the actor’s agency stated that Ock Joo-hyun intends to withdraw her case against the Pegasus Market actor. The duo will resolve the matter privately, without any interference from the court of law.

