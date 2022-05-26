"Noooooooo cones!!!!": Fans flood Twitter in support of Christian Lee Cones as he gets eliminated from The Courtship

The Courtship's first season came to an end today. Nicole Rémy sent Christian Lee Cones home tonight after a modern date with him.

It was shocking for The Courtship fans because they thought Nicole and Christian had terrific chemistry. Nicole was smitten by him since the first episode. Christian had also impressed Nicole's parents with his charm. Fans were upset about him leaving the show and flooded Twitter with support for the suitor.

The Courtship fans react as Christian Lee Cones was the first suitor to leave the cast in the finale

Tonight on the USA Network Regency Era dating show, Christian surprised Nicole with a modern date by setting up a tent and projecting the stars on the roof, making the star placement similar to the day Nicole was born.

She confessed that no one made her laugh like Christian. He surprised Nicole with a beautiful date. Nicole felt that he made her realize what kind of love she deserved but decided not to pursue the relationship because it took her too long to find the romantic spark between them.

Christian was very shocked to hear her decision and said,

"I dont know what just happened."

Fans were shocked by Nicole's decision and flooded Twitter with support for Christian.

🌺 Anita 🌺 @IslandersUnite He’s a real one who knows a good woman when he sees one Ugh I’m sad for Mr. Cones, he’s my second favorite guy in the cast after Mr. JudgeHe’s a real one who knows a good woman when he sees one #TheCourtship Ugh I’m sad for Mr. Cones, he’s my second favorite guy in the cast after Mr. Judge 😭 He’s a real one who knows a good woman when he sees one #TheCourtship

Sarah Jacobson @SarahJacobson00 I’m so upset that Christian just got eliminated. It should be Danny B going home. Damn it. #thecourtship I’m so upset that Christian just got eliminated. It should be Danny B going home. Damn it. #thecourtship

wanda maximoff apologist 🍷 @modernmillicent Whoever Christian ends up with will be one of the luckiest people in the world by far. He is such a catch, the chemistry wasn’t there with Nicole. #thecourtship Whoever Christian ends up with will be one of the luckiest people in the world by far. He is such a catch, the chemistry wasn’t there with Nicole. #thecourtship

Voyage to Atlantis Stan 🇯🇲 @Shanice_Alsina A guy who isn’t even sure about you is who you pick over Mr. Cones ☠️ I guess y’all can turn the TV off now cause we all know she’s picking the Trumper #TheCourtship A guy who isn’t even sure about you is who you pick over Mr. Cones ☠️ I guess y’all can turn the TV off now cause we all know she’s picking the Trumper #TheCourtship https://t.co/CPudNbcy6B

Kurkthulu @Kurkthulu

#TheCourtship Christian was too good for her anyway!! Christian was too good for her anyway!!#TheCourtship

What happened on The Courtship tonight?

Tonight on The Courtship, Nicole Rémy revealed that she had given way too much to find her love.

The episode description reads,

"The final three suitors get the opportunity to impress Ms. Rémy in the modern world, but only two can return to the Regency era for a glittering ball where the Court will decide which of the final two deserve their blessing."

She thanked her parents for always giving her a reality check. She said that she appreciated Mr. Cones for giving her space. She stated that Daniel was honest and caring while Mr. Judge always surprised her. Nicole and the three remaining suitors were asked to leave to the modern world on dates to burst the regency bubble.

Nicole had high expectations from Christian about the date. The men were worried that Nicole might not like their modern personalities. Mr. Edwards informed Miss Remy that one suitor would have to leave the show after the modern date.

Danny took Nicole out on lunch for their date. Nicole felt that Danny wasn't serious about proposing to her, and the two had trouble expressing their genuine emotions to each other. He was wearing a turtleneck. Nicole revealed that her father also wore turtlenecks daily.

Danny said that he would be willing to move to Seattle with her. He told her that he felt life would be easy with her and said,

"I always try to show you how I feel."

Nicole confessed that Jesse's Judge made her feel special and swooned from the first day. She thought that he was really beautiful on the inside, and she had always imagined herself to be with someone like Jesse.

The two went on a date in a bar. Nicole said that he was very attractive and she was pleased after the modern date.

At the Diamond Ball, Mr. Judge informed Ms. Rémy that he envisioned them having a future together. Still, she realized she had deeper feelings for Mr. Bochicchio, ultimately picking Mr. Bochicchio.

USA Network has not confirmed if The Courtship will return for a second season.

