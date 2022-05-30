Norm Macdonald makes his fans bellow with laughter from beyond the grave

Norm Macdonald's posthumous special on Netflix entitled 'Nothing Special' is not easy to find. Once you wade past other offerings such as 'Stranger Things' and 'Better Call Saul', you come upon arguably the greatest comedian of all time taking the stage for the very last time.

Wait a minute. A reviewer is supposed to be completely impartial, and you're already sensing bias just a few words in. Well, Norm Macdonald is not just the paragon of comedic excellence in the eyes of this humble fan. Many of his peers and contemporaries also call him the greatest craftsman of comedy. A comedian's comedian, they dub him.

Norm Macdonald passed away on September 14, 2021, after a long bout with cancer. He has stated through his comedy that he didn't lose the battle. The verdict is a draw because the cancer died at the very same time as he did.

We've since learned that this wasn't his first battle with cancer, something that afforded him boldness and bravery in his material that very few have had. That brings us to this special, filmed in front of nobody except his longtime producer Lori Jo Hoekstra.

The special was filmed in one take, and there are two notable interruptions. We hear a barking dog, and yes, there's a phone call at one point as well. Macdonald is not unnerved by these distractions and proceeds to make them a part of his act. From taking a stand against cannibalism to speaking about his gambling addiction, this set is just classic Norm.

But there is a warmth, a tenderness as well when it comes to the nature of the material. The Canadian comedian was aware that his time was limited, and in the light of his passing, we can view the special through a different lens. Yes, there is a sense of doom and gloom through some of the material.

There is also a beautiful moment where he pays tribute to his beloved mother. But everything is secondary to the humor for him. Without delving into spoiler territory, every setup, however sentimental, leads to a hilarious punchline.

Norm Macdonald wouldn't have it any other way. Norm Macdonald makes his fans guffaw from beyond the grave in a despondent world ravaged by a pandemic with no end in sight.

Several comedic legends celebrate Norm Macdonald in the same special

Late night legends David Letterman and Conan O'Brien are joined by comedians par excellence Dave Chapelle, Molly Shannon, Adam Sandler, and David Spade. Close friends and fans of Norm, they all share stories about the man behind-the-scenes.

Dave Chapelle's words are especially moving in the latter half of the special. He spoke about how working with Norm MacDonald was a highlight of his career, especially after the passing of his father. One must wonder how many other lives he brightened over the years while keeping a dark secret that few would ever know.

Not everyone will like this special, just as not everyone appreciated his comedy during the course of his career. Those familiar with his work likely do not need the urging of this humble reviewer.

We love you, you old chunk of coal.

