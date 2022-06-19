North Carolina golf cart crash: Father and son left dead in tragic Statesville collision

Authorities say a reportedly intoxicated person crashed into and killed a North Carolina father and son riding in a golf cart together Monday night in an accident. The collision gravely injured four other passengers on the cart.

The father, identified as Michael Shane Marlowe, was aged 39, and his son Bentley Marlowe, 5.

Four other golf cart riders, aged 2, 13, 16, and 26, who were injured at the scene, were taken to the hospital.

The Honda Accord breached the centre line of a road in Statesville and bumped with a golf cart travelling the opposite way at 9:40 p.m., according to The Associated Press. The driver has been identified as Austin Ray Harmon, aged 23.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Jeffrey Swagger said:

"Last night around 9:40 p.m., we were called to this area for a motor vehicle crash involving a passenger and a golf cart. Troopers arrived to find multiple people injured, and unfortunately two of those passengers on the golf cart were deceased and there were multiple transported to the hospital."

Austin is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, two counts of criminal death by car, and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.

He is presently being held at the Iredell County Detention Facility, according to jail records, and his bond is $250,000. It was unclear whether he has hired a lawyer or entered a plea.

Who were the victims of North Carolina golf cart crash?

Michael Marlow was the owner of B & B Auto Glass and Mirrors in Statesville, according to WSOC.

Family friend J.R. White told sources,

"I had my car fixed a couple of times down there and didn't have the money and Mike helped me out. Just a good person to know."

In a post on the First Presbyterian Church of Statesville's Facebook page on Tuesday, Bentley attended a preschool that was run by the church. The post read,

"Bentley was the gentlest, kindest kid. He was one of the nearly thirty shining lights I got to see each Wednesday for Chapel. His infectious smile truly did brighten our lives. He was so smart, so kind. He was so loved and remains so loved."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the medical bills of the injured victims.

Jeffery Swagger said in a statement,

"Impaired driving is dangerous for not only the driver but also everyone else on the highway, and then golf carts are a popular past time for folks to get out and enjoy their neighbourhoods and community, but they can be dangerous when golf carts and cars occupy the same space, than can be dangerous for the occupants of the golf carts for sure."

At the First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday night, a candlelight vigil was conducted for the victims of the North Carolina collision.

Sharon Chambers, a family friend, said the neighbourhood was devastated as a result of the North Carolina incident. He added,

"You can feel the heaviness in the community around pretty much everybody. It's just an overwhelming heaviness of sorrow for them and their family."

