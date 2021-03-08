"Not my breakup nor my problem": Tana Mongeau shares her opinion on the Addison Rae x Bryce Hall situation

Despite the fact that Tana Mongeau chose not to comment on the situation between Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, her non-comment seemed to make it truly clear what had occurred.

Despite all the attention, Addison Rae has been relatively silent about the current situation between herself and Bryce. The only thing fans can get from her is the recognition that she is extremely sad.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s relationship is allegedly PR, according to posts made on popular gossip Insta page. Posts allege Bryce and Addison were recently at same restaurant at same time but sat at different tables. Bryce sat with Tana Mongeau. pic.twitter.com/IjvDrmtHry — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 1, 2021

It is no secret that Bryce Hall has not stopped talking about the situation. Bryce Hall took part in interviews, tweeted, and has denied as many of the allegations as he could regarding him being a cheater. Bryce has stated several times that everything is fine, and that the media is simply hyping up a split that isn't happening.

not bryce cheating on addison when she lowered her standards to be with him pls 💀 — Angelika Oles (@angelikaoles) March 3, 2021

Everyone assumed Bryce of cheating on Addison from rumors and he never did — Alivia Deibert (@DeibertAlivia) March 1, 2021

Tana Mongeau has said she is close friends with both Bryce Hall and Addison Rae. She said there was indeed a break up between them, which might have been an affirmation of what was rumored. Tana said specifically:

“That is not my breakup or my problem. They’re both my friends, I love them both.”

Many fans have assumed that Addison and Bryce broke up because of this, but this is not definitive proof, so this is not a complete confirmation.

Tana Mongeau refers to the cheating scandal between Bryce Hall and Addison Rae

It has been reported that Bryce Hall has been cheating on Addison Rae. Fans are well aware of the situation thanks to video of Bryce yelling at the paparazzi over filming him with other women.

In addition to the video, text messages have also been released by Keemstar that say that Hall cheated during a vacation in Las Vegas. Bryce and Addison have not been able to come to an agreement on what exactly is going on or what the terms are between the two.

Only time will tell if the couple have really broken up, or if they are still together.

