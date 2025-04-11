"Not caught in 4K Ultra HD" - Netizens react as video of landlady Lisa Anderson pretending to be assaulted by black tenant goes viral 

A Colorado-based landlady named Lisa Anderson was caught on camera last month, pretending to be “assaulted” by her tenant, Vontese Wines. The video, originally uploaded by Wines on March 13, 2025, garnered severe traction online earlier this week after her interview with CBS Colorado went viral.

The clip showed Anderson dropping to the floor during a verbal exchange with Wines.

“Oh my God, she's choking me! Oh my God, she's hurting me! Oh, my head!” Lisa cried out while Vontese stood back and watched from a distance.

The landlady then pretended to cry out in pain and called her tenant a “psycho.” Later, she got up and added, “Oh my God, she hurt me so bad,” before threatening to “press charges,” as she reached over to her phone.

Lisa Anderson further accused Vontese Wines of pushing her and then banging her head on a table, before collapsing. However, the entire episode was recorded by Wines’ son on his phone’s camera, which was later shared online and has circulated across social media platforms, such as Instagram and X.

Netizens are now reacting to the viral video. For instance, Instagrammer @lele_doll_ commented on The Neighborhood Talk’s post containing the video and mocked Lisa Anderson.

“Not caught in 4K ultra HD blu,” the user wrote.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions underneath the post. While some asked the tenant to take legal action against her landlady, others criticized Lisa Anderson’s behavior.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident happened when Anderson reportedly got upset that Wines didn’t pay her rent before the due date.

More about Lisa Anderson and Vontese Wines' drama

In the aftermath of the ordeal, Vontese Wines sat down with CBS Colorado, a local branch of CBS News, and shared that she started renting an Aurora, Colorado,-based townhouse from Lisa Anderson in November 2024.

According to her lease, reviewed by the outlet, she was required to pay her rent by noon on the first day of every month with a $110 late fee for delayed payment. However, Anderson, who also goes by Elizaveta Andersen, reportedly forced Wines to pay her rent before the due date via text messages.

“Every single month, she would text a couple of days early to try to get me to pay early,” Vontese told CBS Colorado, adding she would oblige as she mostly had the money.

However, on February 28, the landlady allegedly warned her that she would change the locks if Wines didn’t pay the rent by the end of the day.

“I kind of thought she was trying to intimidate me because she had been texting me a lot prior,” the tenant stated.

However, she recalled being “completely shocked” after Lisa Anderson reportedly didn’t give her the chance to pay a late fee and instead tried to change the locks, including drilling at the front door. She seemingly spoke to the doorbell camera and warned Vontese that she didn’t open the door, she would have the locksmith open it, and Wines would have to “pay for it.”

The following day, the landlady arrived unannounced and handed an eviction notice to Vontese Wines. The latter told CBS Colorado that it wasn’t even 12:15 pm on March 1 when she got the notice, following which the viral incident took place.

The tenant, who’s a black woman, also claimed that Anderson, who’s a white woman, forcefully entered her house and started arguing in the dining area. Wines added that the ordeal caused her an anxiety attack, and she has since left the townhouse, which made her feel “a lot more safe.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Anderson reportedly went to the police pretending to be Vontese Wines on March 3, which has now left the latter feeling uncomfortable.

“She actually went to the police on 3/10/25 around 2.30 pm claiming to be me and the police sergeant called ME because they thought I was there in the main lobby waiting to speak to an officer,' Wines wrote on Facebook on March 13 while sharing the viral clip.

She continued, “This lady is now walking around with a boot on and crutches from this fake fall,” before claiming that the police visited her and saw the video.

The post amassed 107K views at the time of writing. Vontese, in her caption, also claimed to have moved out of the "craziness" yet was being "harassed" by her landlady.

Notably, users below Vontese’s post claimed to have had similar experiences with Lisa Anderson in the past. The Daily Mail reported that the landlady has had multiple foreclosures. She has reportedly also accused journalists of spreading “fake news,” and doubled down on her claims against her tenant, as per the outlet.

It remains unclear if Wines intends to press charges against Anderson.

