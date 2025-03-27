"He didn't have paying rent in his routine" - Internet reacts as alleged Ashton Hall eviction notice claim goes viral online

Fitness trainer and influencer Ashton Hall, who has been trending for his viral morning routine, was reportedly evicted earlier this month. The claim surfaced on the social media platform X on March 24, 2025, and was posted by influencer @ieatjeets and amassed 1.1 million views at the time of writing.

The now-viral post, which was captioned, “The routine guy really got evicted lmao” also contained images of an alleged eviction notice where Miami native Ashton Hall was named as a defendant alongside a Florida Limited Liability Company called Silent Sky LLC.

Florida-based nonprofit corporation Brickell Flatiron Condominium Association, Inc. was mentioned as the plaintiff, with Lindsey F. Thurswell listed as their attorney.

Meanwhile, the @ballerbusters page on Instagram also posted a similar claim about Ashton Hall’s alleged eviction on March 26, 2025.

“Dear influencers… don’t get yourself evicted for stupid reasons! Also, he was caught illegally subleasing it to others,” the caption read.

The Instagram post further explored the alleged eviction notice and claimed that Ashton Hall filmed his viral morning routine video and other content from the same place.

They also cross-checked the address mentioned in the document with a Zillow search and added that the property costs over $17,000 a month for rent and $2.5 million to own it.

“The reason he got evicted is because he cloned the fob for the building and gave it out to somebody so that they can have access to the amenities of the building,” it claimed.

In the wake of the now-viral claim, the internet is having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @garybasin wrote under @ieatjeet’s post:

“He didn’t have paying rent in his routine.”

A netizen reacts to Ashton Hall eviction notice claim. (Image via X)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform, mocking Ashton Hall for his activities from the morning routine.

“Bro was seen packing up a suitcase filled with bananas and spring water,” a person joked.

“Nothing a sparkling ice bath can’t fix,” one person trolled.

“This is what happens when you spend all your money on bottled water and organic bananas,” mocked another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Legal trouble for routine guy,” a netizen wrote.

“Just 4 months ago we would’ve had a coin already at 100M celebrating this,” another netizen wrote.

“Classic gym bro,” an individual wrote.

“Miami expensive, can't fault him. That apt easily 5-8k a month Those cars? Cost His video production was high-quality, easily $500-1000 a video No wonder :)” wrote another.

More about Ashton Hall’s viral morning routine amid eviction notice claim

Wellness and lifestyle coach and entrepreneur Ashton Hall posted a six-hour-long daily morning routine video in February on TikTok and Instagram. It was captioned:

"Day 191 of the morning routine that changed my life. 3:50am to 9:30am… If you're dealing with a weak mind, bad decisions, or lack of productivity, go to sleep early. 4:00am – 8:00am no one's calling or distracting your productivity, they are sleep... 8:00[am] – 12:00pm is the opposite. Just try 30 days."

However, it went viral on March 23, 2025, after it was reposted by the @tipsformenx account on X. The video amassed over 157 million views.

The 4 am routine clip showed Hall dunking his face in ice-cold Saratoga Spring water, massaging his face with a banana peel, hitting the gym, taking 10,000 steps a day, running, swimming, mouth-taping, and seemingly hovering in the air for four minutes. Ashton also meditated and read as part of his routine.

Ashton Hall, who has over 8.9 million and 4.8 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, respectively, later responded to the craze surrounding his routine via two separate videos. In one, he claimed it was God who led him into this path and wanted him to lead and not follow.

In the follow-up clip, he shared more fitness activities and captioned it, “Easy route don’t pay well…” while responding to critics and trolls.

The former Alcorn State University football star also responded to becoming a meme/ trend online highlighting mentions from Canadian rapper Drake and internet personality Mr. Beast, as well as media outlet, The Shade Room.

