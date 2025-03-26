“Send bro a contract” - Netizens react as Saratoga Water witnesses a 1,379% spike in Google searches after being featured in Ashton Hall's viral video

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall uses Saratoga Water, a bottled water brand in his elaborate morning routine posted on February 7, 2025.

Since then this video has gone viral and reportedly led to a remarkable 1,379% surge in Google searches for Saratoga Water, sparking widespread and social media buzz among netizens.

Several individuals commented on X about the spike caused by his fitness routine and have urged Saratoga Water to establish a formal partnership with Hall. Sharing this sentiment, an X user wrote,

"They need to send bro a contract now!!!!!"

"Never seen a water trending until now" ..... fan wrote.

"Pay the man Saratoga!!", another fan commented.

"Bro is breaking the internet"... one netizen commented.

Ashton Hall managed to gather a significant amount of attention for the brand, making it one of the most searched bottled water brands in recent weeks.

"Morning routine dude just made everyone thirsty for that blue bottle flex", said a commenter.

"It’s a lifestyle now, you don’t get it," another individual added.

The viral video: Ashton Hall's morning routine

Ashton Hall posted his morning routine in an Instagram reel on February 7, 2025, which has now crossed over six million likes on Instagram. In the video, Hall shares a detailed rundown of his morning activities, beginning at 3:52 am and concluding it around 9 am.

He starts by waking up at 3:52 am, to be precise, and immediately drinks a glass of water. At 4:04 am, he engages in a quick workout session next to a bottle of Saratoga water, and starts with journaling, and watching motivational videos to improve his mental wellbeing. After this, Ashton dunks his face in ice water using Saratoga water again.

For strength training, Hall steps onto the treadmill and follows it up with a swim in a cold plunge pool to stimulate recovery. He finally finishes off his routine by taking a bath, eating a banana, rubbing a banana peel on his face and finally starting his workday at 9:15 a.m.

Online buzz and brand growth

Following the Ashton Hall's video release, social media users have expressed a mix of opinions toward Hall’s routine. Some users praised his commitment, while others commented about the practicality of the elaborate morning routine.

The use of Saratoga Water for ice-water face dunking has sparked a massive trend. Netizens have urged Saratoga Water to formalize a deal with Ashton Hall, arguing that his unintentional shoutout has given the brand exposure.

About the brand

Founded in 1872 in Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Water has a history that dates back over 150 years. Over the years, the brand has become renowned for offering mineral-rich water, and in 2001, the brand was revived as a luxury bottled water.

The signature cobalt-blue bottle of Saratoga Water became a recognizable icon, often found in upscale restaurants and luxury hotels. While maintaining its positioning in the market, the brand has experienced several ownership changes in the past.

What began as Ashton Hall’s extreme morning routine has now revived sales of the 150-year-old brand into the modern wellness culture.

As the buzz continues, one thing remains clear: Saratoga Water has successfully turned a spontaneous viral moment into an extraordinary business opportunity.

