"Not the first bad boy she knows": Netizens react to Rhea Seehorn's casting in Bad Boys 4

Bad Boys 4 is an upcoming American action film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The film is a sequel to the 2003 film Bad Boys II and the third installment in the Bad Boys film series. The film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. The film is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Fan's Reaction for Rhea Seehorn in Bad Boys 4 - Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda

Rhea Seehorn's casting in Bad Boys 4 has been met with positive reactions from netizens. Reacting to the Better Call Saul actor's casting, a Twitter user wrote that this is "not the first bad boy she knows." This tweet implies that many netizens are passionate about seeing Seehorn in a more action-packed role.

Bad Boys 4: Rhea Seehorn plays a major role

Rhea Seehorn, an Emmy-nominated actress best known for her role as Kim Wexler in the AMC series Better Call Saul, also joins the Bad Boys 4 cast. She has also appeared in films such as Inside Man: Most Wanted and The Post.

The Bad Boys franchise is a series of American buddy cop action comedy films created by George Gallo. It stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two detectives in the Miami Police Department. The cast for the upcoming fourth film also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Tasha Smith, and John Salley.

Rhea Seehorn's casting is a sign that the fourth Bad Boys film is going to be a major one. The film has a talented cast, a great director, and a proven franchise behind it. It is sure to be a box office hit, and it could even be a critical darling. Fans celebrate her casting by tweeting “Queen”, “Greatest of all time” and “sudden bad boys fans”. This shows the eagerness among fans for Seehorn.

Seehorn is known for her ability to bring complex characters to life. She is also a skilled comedic actress, which is important for a franchise like Bad Boys, which is known for its blend of action and humor. In addition to her acting skills, Seehorn is also a strong presence on screen. Her comedic chops are proven by the Primetime Emmy nomination she earned in 2022 for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Cooper’s Bar.

She has a commanding presence that is sure to hold her own against the two main stars of the film, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Seehorn's acting skills have been praised by critics and fans alike. She is a talented actress who is sure to add something special to Bad Boys 4.

Seehorn's casting is a major coup. Even fans are happy that she is getting more deserving roles. Seehorn's portrayal of Wexler, a skilled lawyer, was memorable. One Twitter user commented, “She's gonna bail them out,” referring to her character in Better Call Saul.

In conclusion, Rhea Seehorn's casting will surely add something special to the film. Fans are thrilled to see her in more projects and are confident that she will be a great addition to the cast, and they are eager to see what she will do in Bad Boys 4.

Apart from Seehorn, Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane and Ioan Gruffudd have joined the cast of the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise.

