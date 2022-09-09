"Not Pentagon Pie": Virginia's The Clubhouse Restaurant at Aquia Harbour slammed for insensitive 9/11 themed menu 

The Clubhouse restaurant in Aquia Harbor, Manassas, Virginia, is facing severe backlash on social media after creating a 9/11-themed food menu, which includes disturbing items like the “Pentagon Pie,” “First Responder Flatbread,” and “Flight 93 Redirect,” among other dishes. After getting slammed on social media, the restaurant apologized for its actions.

Earlier this week, the Clubhouse restaurant, which is part of a county club, shared its planned menu for Sunday that included dishes in reference to the September 11 terrorist attacks. Initially, the post went viral on Facebook and circulated across several social media platforms. The menu read that they had a limited-seat Patriot Day Seafood Sunday special menu.

A few dishes included the “2977 Chowder,” which was basically “creamy crab & corn with bacon.” The number 2977 refers to the number of people killed during the attacks. Netizens found this particular dishes’ name incredibly vile.

The restaurant also had “9-11 Oysters,” and the “Freedom Flounder” that included a “grilled filet of sole with fresh tomato, garlic & balsamic glaze drizzle served with choice of salad, side & roll.”

“Pentagon Pie” and the “Remember-tini,” a drink made of “key lime rum cream, coconut rum, pineapple juice, a splash of cream served up with whipped cream honey graham rim,” were also mentioned on the menu.

The dishes ranged from $4 to $18. The menu also provided a “Never Forget Sampler,” which would help customers “save $22!” Customers were also offered a deal to let buyers eat and drink for two.

Coincidentally, the restaurant was reportedly located roughly 45 minutes from the Pentagon, where 184 people were killed during the 9/11 attacks.

Netizens react to The Clubhouse’s insensitive menu

Internet users were unsurprisingly offended by the restaurant’s attempt to pay remembrance to the terrorist attack. Many stated that the eatery trying to name dishes with catchy phrases was incredibly displeasing and slammed the county club and the restaurant. A few comments online read:

As the menu gained flack across social media, the original post was taken down from its Facebook account.

Restaurant manager apologizes for 9/11 menu

After amassing severe criticism across social media platforms, the restaurant's manager George White was forced to issue an apology on Facebook. On Tuesday night, he wrote online:

“I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post. My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago. To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow.”

Now, the restaurant has formulated a new menu that advertises different football teams and common terms used in the sport. A few dishes on the menu include the “Touch Down-tini,” “Coin Toss Chocolate Pie,” and the “Offense Oysters.”

