"Not surprised, but a little bummed": Netizens divided over Netflix's cancellation of Resident Evil TV series after one season

Netflix has decided to cancel Resident Evil, the action-horror television series, after only one season. The news comes a month after the series' July 14 release. Social media users are divided over their views on the series as well as the news of its cancellation.

Deadline notes that "cost versus viewing" is Netflix's leading criteria for show renewal. The series did not have a particular standing in the streaming site's top 10 listings.

The series debuted at number 2 with 72.7 million viewing hours. It was released close to Netflix's popular series Stranger Things, whose fourth season was available on the platform from May 27.

In its second week, Resident Evil raked in 73.3 million viewing hours and took the third spot in the top 10 series listing. However, in the third week, the series fell out of the top 10 and did not perform well.

The television series has reportedly received 55% from Rotten Tomatoes critics and a 27% audience score.

Netizens discuss Netflix's cancellation of Resident Evil television series

As it has been reported that the series will not be renewed for Season 2, Twitter town is filled with fans who are disappointed with the news. However, many social media users have been siding with the streaming platform on this decision.

NemesisBiohazard @Nemesisx25 I am so glad to find out that the resident evil netflix show got cancelled..GOOD screw that show. It was bound to fail. Hope these studios will learn that the RE fans don't want unfaithful adaptations and this will be there wake up call to give us an actual faithful RE adaptation I am so glad to find out that the resident evil netflix show got cancelled..GOOD screw that show. It was bound to fail. Hope these studios will learn that the RE fans don't want unfaithful adaptations and this will be there wake up call to give us an actual faithful RE adaptation

ًmarcie (mercs bff) @MARClDUS the new netflix resident evil isn’t even bad u guys were so dramatic the new netflix resident evil isn’t even bad u guys were so dramatic 😭😭

Ramona's Power Hour! @Razorgirl1984 Lmao, Netflix cancelled their Resident Evil show. Didn't hate the show but it was excessively mediocre.



Anyways, moving on. Lmao, Netflix cancelled their Resident Evil show. Didn't hate the show but it was excessively mediocre.Anyways, moving on.

Ashe | bIm✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 |🍍🌊🌴 @Ashesfordayz Can the people saying that its good that Netflix cancelled Resident Evil LITERALLY SHUT UP some of us actually liked it a lot and this news is devastating Can the people saying that its good that Netflix cancelled Resident Evil LITERALLY SHUT UP some of us actually liked it a lot and this news is devastating

The series has a diverse cast and fans have been enjoying their performances even though some social media users did not vibe well with the script and cinematography of the show.

The cast includes Paola Núñez, Ella Balinska, Siena Agudong, Lance Reddick, Adeline Rudolph, and Ahad Raza Mir. Netflix is already working with Paola Núñez in other projects including the upcoming series Fall of the House of Usher and Latin American Netflix film Fuga De Reinas.

Evan Millar @evanjmillar While I did not enjoy what I saw of Netflix's RESIDENT EVIL, I am sad that Lance Reddick is out of a potential gig. Dude always kills it in everything he's in While I did not enjoy what I saw of Netflix's RESIDENT EVIL, I am sad that Lance Reddick is out of a potential gig. Dude always kills it in everything he's in https://t.co/2saSaSGiOb

X @SheikahNova I feel so bad for Ella Balinska she did a tremendous job portraying this character in the Netflix series Resident Evil and I feel that people aren’t giving her enough credit for it. She could’ve been the new face for resident evil but y’all like to shit on everything! 1/2 I feel so bad for Ella Balinska she did a tremendous job portraying this character in the Netflix series Resident Evil and I feel that people aren’t giving her enough credit for it. She could’ve been the new face for resident evil but y’all like to shit on everything! 1/2 https://t.co/9GjsbXydqx

X @SheikahNova I get that the writing could’ve been better but this actor deserves a chance and I hope that she comes back to the resident evil franchise because she could’ve been our next main character for movies but no y’all are stuck on wanting an exact replica of a PlayStation game. 2/2 I get that the writing could’ve been better but this actor deserves a chance and I hope that she comes back to the resident evil franchise because she could’ve been our next main character for movies but no y’all are stuck on wanting an exact replica of a PlayStation game. 2/2 https://t.co/fAaXGjysO7

Resident Evil series was first announced in 2020

After its announcement in 2020, the first season premiered on the streaming platform on July 14, 2022. It had eight episodes and the series was mostly based on Capcom video games of the same name.

The series takes place in 2036. The main plot details how Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) fought for survival fourteen years after a deadly virus caused havoc globally. Wesker tries to survive amid blood-thirsty and infected creatures as she also comes to know about her father's connections to the Umbrella Corporation. Wesker also unveiled details about her sister Billie (Adeline Rudolph).

The series was executive produced by Andrew Dabb, Robert Kulzer, and Oliver Berben of Constantin Films, and written by Mary Leah Sutton.

This live-action series was the second attempt at creating a show from the Resident Evil universe. Previously, an animated series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was created with voice actors Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello.

The first Resident Evil game was released in 1996. It has sold approximately 100 million copies worldwide. The Resident Evil film series has made over $1.2 billion worldwide.

While the television series has been canceled, the streaming platform is still serving successful shows including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Arcane, The Umbrella Academy, Vikings: Valhalla, Shadow and Bone, Sweet Tooth, and Black Mirror.

Tom Sturridge's The Sandman has also gained popularity with its first season and is expected to be officially renewed.

