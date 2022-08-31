“Not Taylor Swift”: Nick Adams says children should be raised like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, sparks criticism online

Conservative commentator Nick Adams was bashed online for stating that parents should raise their kids like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse rather than Taylor Swift.
A day after Swift announced that her new album will be released on Friday, October 21, 2022, the 37-year-old Australian author, who is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, took to Twitter to politicize the conversation.
He wrote:
"Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift. People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock? I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers!"
Nick Adams slammed the singer on Twitter again the next day after discovering that his remarks were trending "globally on Twitter."
Nick Adams takes a potshot at Shift again
Adams posted a nearly three-minute video on the platform in which he justified his thoughts by saying he supports Kid Rock because he "stands with former President Donald Trump" and that he does not have "time" for Taylor Swift.
Captioning the video, he wrote:
"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Kid Rock is an American bad ass alpha male and Taylor Swift is an American embarrassment and the world's largest polluter. I stand by every word!"
He then dragged Harry Styles into a rant as well.
"Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles!"
Kyle Rittenhouse, 19, whom Adam praised in his tweet, was acquitted in 2021 after shooting two men and injuring a third in August 2020 during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment, but he claimed he was defending himself.
Nick Adams did not stop himself after publicly criticizing Taylor Swift and comparing her to Kid Rock. Adams claimed that Kid Rock would "dominate" Taylor Swift on the music charts while retweeting an article from another news outlet.
In another tweet, Nick Adams reshared his previous video and claimed that he would rather listen to Kid Rock's All Summer Long than Swift "whining" about her ex-boyfriends.
In his most recent tweet rant, he referred to Swift's music as "depressing" and compared her legacy to that of Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.
"Kid Rock and Ted Nugent are the past, present, and future of music. Taylor Swift is a depressing and whiny relic of the late 2000s and early 2010s. Taylor Swift's legacy will never come close or compare to the legacy of Kid Rock and Nugent."
Twitter reactions on Nick Adams' controversial tweets
The Twitterati slammed Nick Adams for comparing Taylor Swift to Kid Rock after he made a dig at her career. Several fans pointed out that Kid Rock did not achieve the same level of success in his 30-year career as a musician that Taylor Swift did in a relatively short period of time.
Furthermore, fans pointed out that Swift has four Grammy Awards while the Born Free singer has none.
As of now, none of the aforementioned artists, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Kid Rock, have commented on the social media ruckus.