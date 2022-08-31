“Not Taylor Swift”: Nick Adams says children should be raised like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, sparks criticism online

Conservative commentator Nick Adams was bashed online for stating that parents should raise their kids like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse rather than Taylor Swift.

A day after Swift announced that her new album will be released on Friday, October 21, 2022, the 37-year-old Australian author, who is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, took to Twitter to politicize the conversation.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift.



People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock?



I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers! Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift.People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock? I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers!

He wrote:

"Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift. People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock? I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers!"

Nick Adams slammed the singer on Twitter again the next day after discovering that his remarks were trending "globally on Twitter."

Nick Adams takes a potshot at Shift again

Adams posted a nearly three-minute video on the platform in which he justified his thoughts by saying he supports Kid Rock because he "stands with former President Donald Trump" and that he does not have "time" for Taylor Swift.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT:



Kid Rock is an American bad ass alpha male and Taylor Swift is an American embarrassment and the world's largest polluter. I stand by every word! MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT:Kid Rock is an American bad ass alpha male and Taylor Swift is an American embarrassment and the world's largest polluter. I stand by every word! https://t.co/s3tAoHDuCa

Captioning the video, he wrote:

"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Kid Rock is an American bad ass alpha male and Taylor Swift is an American embarrassment and the world's largest polluter. I stand by every word!"

He then dragged Harry Styles into a rant as well.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles! Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles!

"Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles!"

Kyle Rittenhouse, 19, whom Adam praised in his tweet, was acquitted in 2021 after shooting two men and injuring a third in August 2020 during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment, but he claimed he was defending himself.

Nick Adams did not stop himself after publicly criticizing Taylor Swift and comparing her to Kid Rock. Adams claimed that Kid Rock would "dominate" Taylor Swift on the music charts while retweeting an article from another news outlet.

In another tweet, Nick Adams reshared his previous video and claimed that he would rather listen to Kid Rock's All Summer Long than Swift "whining" about her ex-boyfriends.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT:



Kid Rock is an American bad ass alpha male and Taylor Swift is an American embarrassment and the world's largest polluter. I stand by every word! MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT:Kid Rock is an American bad ass alpha male and Taylor Swift is an American embarrassment and the world's largest polluter. I stand by every word! https://t.co/s3tAoHDuCa I'd rather listen to "All Summer Long" by Kid Rock over ANY of Taylor Swift's whiny songs about her ex-boyfriends! twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA… I'd rather listen to "All Summer Long" by Kid Rock over ANY of Taylor Swift's whiny songs about her ex-boyfriends! twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA…

In his most recent tweet rant, he referred to Swift's music as "depressing" and compared her legacy to that of Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.

"Kid Rock and Ted Nugent are the past, present, and future of music. Taylor Swift is a depressing and whiny relic of the late 2000s and early 2010s. Taylor Swift's legacy will never come close or compare to the legacy of Kid Rock and Nugent."

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Kid Rock and Ted Nugent are the past, present, and future of music.



Taylor Swift is a depressing and whiny relic of the late 2000s and early 2010s.



Taylor Swift's legacy will never come close or compare to the legacy of Kid Rock and Nugent. Kid Rock and Ted Nugent are the past, present, and future of music.Taylor Swift is a depressing and whiny relic of the late 2000s and early 2010s.Taylor Swift's legacy will never come close or compare to the legacy of Kid Rock and Nugent.

Twitter reactions on Nick Adams' controversial tweets

The Twitterati slammed Nick Adams for comparing Taylor Swift to Kid Rock after he made a dig at her career. Several fans pointed out that Kid Rock did not achieve the same level of success in his 30-year career as a musician that Taylor Swift did in a relatively short period of time.

Furthermore, fans pointed out that Swift has four Grammy Awards while the Born Free singer has none.

TylerGoff @Tyler_Goff_1 twitter.com/nickadamsinusa… Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles! Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles! Raise your children to be like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, Not Nick Adams ( @NickAdamsinUSA Raise your children to be like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, Not Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA ) twitter.com/nickadamsinusa…

Stand Back Up 2 @BabeTruth2 @NickAdamsinUSA Why? What is wrong with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles? Who did they murder? Who did they fight with and get arrested? @NickAdamsinUSA Why? What is wrong with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles? Who did they murder? Who did they fight with and get arrested?

Stand Back Up 2 @BabeTruth2 @TThiruseelan @NickAdamsinUSA Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have never role-played as a fake medic or security guard or run around during a riot and killed people either. @TThiruseelan @NickAdamsinUSA Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have never role-played as a fake medic or security guard or run around during a riot and killed people either.

Kevin MQ @KevMQ123 @NickAdamsinUSA Kid Rock’s 2022 album sold 25,000 copies two weeks in. Taylor Swift’s sold 2.4 MILLION copies. Who better than Kid Rock? Just about everyone. @NickAdamsinUSA Kid Rock’s 2022 album sold 25,000 copies two weeks in. Taylor Swift’s sold 2.4 MILLION copies. Who better than Kid Rock? Just about everyone.

Snickers McDorkson @serdorcsalot



Kid Rock: 27 million albums sold

Taylor Swift: 114 million Albums sold



Kid Rock: 1998 - 2022 (24 years)

Taylor Swift: 2004 - 2022 (18 years)



Kid Rock: 1.125 million albums per year

Taylor Swift: 6.3 million albums per year @NickAdamsinUSA By any metric, your claim is laughably incorrect.Kid Rock: 27 million albums soldTaylor Swift: 114 million Albums soldKid Rock: 1998 - 2022 (24 years)Taylor Swift: 2004 - 2022 (18 years)Kid Rock: 1.125 million albums per yearTaylor Swift: 6.3 million albums per year @NickAdamsinUSA By any metric, your claim is laughably incorrect.Kid Rock: 27 million albums soldTaylor Swift: 114 million Albums soldKid Rock: 1998 - 2022 (24 years)Taylor Swift: 2004 - 2022 (18 years)Kid Rock: 1.125 million albums per yearTaylor Swift: 6.3 million albums per year

Travis Rogers @TravisW63501 @NickAdamsinUSA Nick, dude. I'm no Taylor Swift fan, but this constant love affair you have with Kid Rock is just embarrassing. @NickAdamsinUSA Nick, dude. I'm no Taylor Swift fan, but this constant love affair you have with Kid Rock is just embarrassing.

caleb @swifttanic



She’s the best selling artist to debut this century and the only woman in history to win Album Of The Year at the GRAMMYs 3 Times and fourth overall (Kid Rock has 0 GRAMMYs) @NickAdamsinUSA “Idk who Taylor Swift thinks she is”She’s the best selling artist to debut this century and the only woman in history to win Album Of The Year at the GRAMMYs 3 Times and fourth overall (Kid Rock has 0 GRAMMYs) @NickAdamsinUSA “Idk who Taylor Swift thinks she is” She’s the best selling artist to debut this century and the only woman in history to win Album Of The Year at the GRAMMYs 3 Times and fourth overall (Kid Rock has 0 GRAMMYs)

Robin Eublind 🇺🇦 @iamrobineublind



Harry Stiles and Taylor Swift aren’t talentless hacks and haven’t murdered anyone. @NickAdamsinUSA Why?Harry Stiles and Taylor Swift aren’t talentless hacks and haven’t murdered anyone. @NickAdamsinUSA Why?Harry Stiles and Taylor Swift aren’t talentless hacks and haven’t murdered anyone.

Dr Phillips resurrected @DrPhill00657723

Ted Nugent’s wealth is $10 million

Finally, Taylor Swift’s wealth is $400 million.

Nick Adams knows less about music , actually he doesn’t know anything. @NickAdamsinUSA Fun facts: Kid Rocks wealth is $150 millionTed Nugent’s wealth is $10 millionFinally, Taylor Swift’s wealth is $400 million.Nick Adams knows less about music , actually he doesn’t know anything. @NickAdamsinUSA Fun facts: Kid Rocks wealth is $150 million Ted Nugent’s wealth is $10 millionFinally, Taylor Swift’s wealth is $400 million. Nick Adams knows less about music , actually he doesn’t know anything.

evidence-based @maloneyinsight @NickAdamsinUSA This is how we know you are an Aussie and not an American. Taylor Swift is America. @NickAdamsinUSA This is how we know you are an Aussie and not an American. Taylor Swift is America.

Devinbret2 @devinbret2

Kid Rock is not.



But here you are giving a handy the kid Rock just because he's conservative.



What a dope. @NickAdamsinUSA Geezus, you're serious? I'm not a big fan of Taylor Swift type music but she's a pretty good songwriter.Kid Rock is not.But here you are giving a handy the kid Rock just because he's conservative.What a dope. @NickAdamsinUSA Geezus, you're serious? I'm not a big fan of Taylor Swift type music but she's a pretty good songwriter. Kid Rock is not.But here you are giving a handy the kid Rock just because he's conservative. What a dope.

Kerryvotesblue…period @donkeysvoteblue @NickAdamsinUSA Taylor Swift has sold over 113 millions in her relatively short career. Kid Rock has only sold around 25 million in his over 3 decades long career. I think you’re wrong. Americans are clearly telling us who they would prefer to listen to. @NickAdamsinUSA Taylor Swift has sold over 113 millions in her relatively short career. Kid Rock has only sold around 25 million in his over 3 decades long career. I think you’re wrong. Americans are clearly telling us who they would prefer to listen to.

Michael Jones @Enigmanaut @MimsyYamaguchi @NickAdamsinUSA And Taylor Swift has a Net Worth of $400 million, while Kid Rock is at $150 million. Since MAGA guys only consider money as a way of winning, Taylor wins handily any way you count it. @MimsyYamaguchi @NickAdamsinUSA And Taylor Swift has a Net Worth of $400 million, while Kid Rock is at $150 million. Since MAGA guys only consider money as a way of winning, Taylor wins handily any way you count it.

taylor 🌌 is ready for midnights @wrtngpages Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift.



People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock?



I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers! Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift.People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock? I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers! taylor swift is a woman at the top of her profession with lyrical genius and outstanding performances and will be remembered as a legend, kid rock is a child constantly throwing tantrums and living up to his name while no one even knows who nick adams is yall are not the same twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA… taylor swift is a woman at the top of her profession with lyrical genius and outstanding performances and will be remembered as a legend, kid rock is a child constantly throwing tantrums and living up to his name while no one even knows who nick adams is yall are not the same twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA…

ScotOfTheSouth @TartanTaterTot @NickAdamsinUSA I don't want to alarm anyone but there's a guy out here on Twitter seriously claiming that Kid Rock's next album could outsell Taylor Swifts. Kid Rock, who started releasing albums 16 years before Taylor Swift, and has to date sold 87,000,000 less. @NickAdamsinUSA I don't want to alarm anyone but there's a guy out here on Twitter seriously claiming that Kid Rock's next album could outsell Taylor Swifts. Kid Rock, who started releasing albums 16 years before Taylor Swift, and has to date sold 87,000,000 less.

Anonyabizness @Matthew85744406 Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift.



People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock?



I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers! Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift.People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock? I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers! Look at the loser Nick Adams badmouthing Taylor Swift like a misogynistic prick twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA… Look at the loser Nick Adams badmouthing Taylor Swift like a misogynistic prick twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA…

As of now, none of the aforementioned artists, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Kid Rock, have commented on the social media ruckus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal