"Now the name makes sense": Bad Bunny shower selfie sparks hilarious meme fest online

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny sparked a meme fest online after he shared a personal picture of himself on social media. On August 27, the 29-year-old star took to his Instagram story to share a mirror selfie after taking a shower. In the photo, Bad Bunny's face is hidden by a mobile phone, but his naked chest, arms, abs, and even a portion of his crotch are visible.

The uploaded mirror selfie is dark and murky, showing more of a silhouette of the La Jumpa singer. Aside from his NSFW mirror picture, Bad Bunny also shared several pictures of him shirtless, working out, playing baseball, and taking a trip out in nature. In another clip shared by him, there is a clip of someone chasing a squirrel, with some guessing it to be that of Kendall Jenner.

The pictures, however, left fans shocked and swooned by the Efecto singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and one of them commented:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Bad Bunny's shower picture. (Photo via @PopCrave/X)

X users react to Bad Bunny's new shower picture

After Bad Bunny's shower picture, which he shared on his Instagram story, went viral, X users reacted hilariously. Several users shared memes and GIFs describing their expressions after viewing the Puerto Rican singer's picture. Some users also posted thirst tweets stating they had to increase the brightness of Bunny's shower picture to get a better view of him.

Bad Bunny has reportedly been dating model Kendall Jenner since earlier this year, with things becoming serious between the two in the spring.

In April 2023, they were seen attending Coachella together, and in May, they were spotted courtside at a Lakers game. Benito and Jenner were also seen in full PDA mode at a Drake concert in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The new pictures come after Page Six reported that the No Me Conoce singer is collaborating with the Scarface star Al Pacino for an upcoming "gangster-themed" music video alongside Uncut Gems actors Wayne Diamond and Keith William Richards.

While speaking to Billboard, Benito said he does not have an album due this year, adding that he would be taking a break after releasing three albums since 2020.

“I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements. We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your a** off.”

As of writing, neither Bad Bunny nor Kendall Jenner have remarked on the nature of their relationship.