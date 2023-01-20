Nutr on Shark Tank: How it works? Step-by-step process, cost, and more about homemade milk product

Shark Tank returns this week with another episode that will feature four entrepreneurs who hope to get funding for their unique brands and products. One of the products set to appear in episode 12 is Nutr, a machine that allows consumers to make their own nut milk at home.

Alicia Long and Dane Turk, both graduates of Ohio State, realized that the dairy industry uses a lot of water and the milk that Nutr produces is a lot more sustainable.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 12 is set to air on Friday, January 20, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Shark Tank’s upcoming episode will feature Nutr, an easy and sustainable product to make non-diary milk

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 will feature Nutr, a machine that allows consumers to milk nuts at home. One of the founders, Alicia Long, is lactose intolerant and grew up in China drinking her mother’s nut milk. The process for making nut milk is hard and messy, but Nutr makes it easy and quick.

The website describes the product as:

"The Nutr Machine makes plant-based milks at the push of a button. You can now make delicious dairy-free milks fresh right at home in minutes. A sleek and compact machine to make a variety o milk recipes, and can be as simple as nuts and water."

How to use Nutr

For the upcoming Shark Tank product, consumers must add their base nuts, seeds, or grains along with any additional flavor to the machine. The next step includes adding water using an indicator that helps consumers identify the maximum amount of water to be added. This is followed by securely placing the lid on top.

Select the heat and appropriate blend settings using the menu to navigate. Once the process starts, the machine will pause and run automatically every few minutes and will stop once it's done.

Nutr comes with an auto-off feature that ensures that the machine does not run when the lid is not properly placed. The milk can be consumed as is or run through a strainer to remove additional pulp.

Nutr has multiple features, including:

Delicious nut milk

Promotes healthy living

Heat settings

Compact

Versatile

Sustainable

The Shark Tank season 14 product is available for purchase on the website in two colors, black and white. The matte black costs $189 and the matte white costs $169. The company offers a one-year warranty with 30-day returns in the U.S. and Canada.

The Shark Tank product has been featured in various publications and platforms, including Women’s Health, HuffPost, WSJ, CBS, Popsugar, Mashable, Forbes, SELF, and more.

Mashable states that the brand is on a mission to minimize the negative “environmental impact associated with the dairy industry but also to provide a healthier, preservative and additive-free option for those seeking it."

It added:

"Nutr is a single-serve nut milk maker that can also be used to make plant-based milks such as oat, soy, hemp, or rice milk. Besides the variety of dairy-free milks you can make using the machine, Nutr can also be used to whip up smoothies, yogurts, soups, and frozen beverages."

Tune in on Friday, January 20, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see what happens next on Shark Tank season 14.

