Shark Tank season 14 episode 12 release date, guest shark, and synopsis

Shark Tank returns with another episode on Friday and will feature more entrepreneurs in hopes of getting funding for their projects. Joining the Sharks in the upcoming episode is Daniel Lubetzky.

The upcoming episode will feature an entrepreneur from Brooklyn who wants to create the next Latin legacy brand with her Cactus-forward beauty line, a couple from Columbus with a healthy drink. While the founder of New Orleans jazzes up the stage with his entrance, followed by a refreshing line of beverages inspired by the vibrant flavors of Latin America.

Shark Tank season 14, episode 12, is set to air on Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Daniel Lubetzky is impressed by Nopalera’s sustainability measures in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank

Shark Tank season 14 has featured numerous guest sharks who have bid alongside regular sharks for a chance to invest in businesses they think can do well. In the upcoming season, there will be another guest shark. The forthcoming episode of the ABC program features the return of Daniel Lubetzky, who has his eye on a particular item.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the founder of Kind was seen praising Sandra Velasquez for the measures her brand is taking to eliminate the use of plastic bottles in lotions.

Sandra will appear in the show's upcoming episode of Shark Tank, seeking $300,000 for 5% equity in Nopalera, a cactus-forward beauty line. During her pitch, she stated that she grew up in Southern California with Mexican immigrant parents and that cacti were everywhere. She added that the plant is highly versatile and that one can eat it, make textiles from it, and that its hydration components help the skin and hair.

She will be carrying a selection of her goods, such as soaps, exfoliants, moisturizing bars, and more. The guest shark tells her that her soap smells delicious. He asks her about the moisturizer, and she tells him that the bars will replace a plastic bottle of lotion. She adds that her company is also about the environment and that lotions are 70% water.

Daniel said:

"Sandra, I love what you just said. I love you. That is like my pet peeve. All these young people that think they’re helping the environment, and they use shampoos and body washes."

He added:

"It’s all water but it’s contained in a plastic bottle. So you’re just buying a bunch of plastic bottles."

The judges are drawn to Sandra's Nopalera, but she's not the only one. The upcoming Shark Tank episode features a new entrepreneur who makes an entrance that has never been seen on the show before.

From New Orleans, Aaron Gailmor brings Mardi Gras to the Sharks as he enters the stage with a small marching band, a song, and flying beads. As he introduces his superfood-based line, Brass Roots, he throws necklaces made of his products to the judges.

Other products to appear on the upcoming Shark Tank episode include Nutr, a machine that allows consumers to make their nut milk at home, and Frescos Naturales, sparking beverages inspired by Guatemalan heritage.

Tune in on Friday, January 20, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see who gets the deal in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14.

Poll : 0 votes