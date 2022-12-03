Shark Tank season 14 episode 8: What do fans have to say about HummViewer? Daniel Lubetzky makes the deal and more

Shark Tank season 14 episode 8, which aired on Friday, featured four businesses. One of them was HummViewer, a company that sells hummingbird feeder masks.

Founders John and Joan Creed, a husband and wife from Loveland, Colorado, appeared on Shark Tank to pitch their product that attracts hummingbirds. It is not just a simple birdwatching mask as it also comes with an attached feeding tool.

John, the self-proclaimed “crazy man in the mountains,” won fans’ hearts with his pitch. While some praised the product, others appreciated the founder’s efforts.

Deborah @sodebsaid2

#SharkTank Thank you, Crazy man in the mountains, for making me smile. Your hummingbird feeder Face shield is the best..

The couple’s pitch also impressed a panel of sharks, including Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky. However, only one of them agreed to make a deal with HummViewer.

Daniel Lubetzky honors father by making a deal with HummViewer

John and Joan Creed, the founders of HummViewer, came to Shark Tank with an offer of $75,000 for 10% equity. They mentioned that they had sold around 500 products to date and that their sales increased after Denver’s 9News interviewed them.

In July 2017, John made his brother wear the first prototype and sent the photo to the new channel. They got an interview, which resulted in good business. John further told the sharks that social media helped them advertise their product. He was even approached by hummingbird influencers.

After listening to John’s pitch, all the sharks appreciated the couple’s product, but they were not keen to invest in the company. However, guest shark Daniel Lubetzky felt that it was his “fate” to become a part of HummViewer. He mentioned that his late father used to love watching hummingbirds. So, whenever he or any family member sees a hummingbird, they call each other up to talk about his father. Therefore, to honor his memories, Daniel decided to make a deal with John and Joan Creed.

Daniel offered $75,000 for 35% equity. The founders didn’t negotiate for a second and sealed the deal with the KIND founder.

HummViewer founders and their product not only touched Daniel’s heart but also impressed Shark Tank fans. They were also keen to find hummingbird influencers online. Take a look at their reactions:

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee @ABCSharkTank This may look like a bird-brained idea, but let's see those sales! Daniel's connection to hummingbirds is moving! They are incredible creatures! #SharkTank

Kaz @BlueSerenity15 @ABCSharkTank This is a product I will buy. It could easily sell on qvc.

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee 🏽 #SharkTank I am going to look out for hummingbird influencers on TikTok now.

What happened to other businesses in Shark Tank season 14 episode 8?

In Shark Tank season 14 episode 8, all four businesses got deals. After HummViewer sealed a deal with Daniel, Sliimey Honey founder Mark Lin found himself on two boats.

Sharks Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary wanted to invest in Sliimey Honey and they offered the same deal to the founder — $1,50,000 for 20%. After giving it a lot of thought, Mark Lin chose Daymond to be his investor.

ShredSkinz founder Kawaii Griffin II got a deal with Mark Cuban on the exact offer that the entrepreneur asked for. FireFighter1, on the other hand, joined hands with Mark and Lori Greiner to expand her business.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank season 14 episode 8 read:

“Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods, returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is a husband and wife from Loveland, Colorado, who present an exciting way to attract hummingbirds with their feeding tool.”

“An entrepreneur from Burbank, California, oozes with excitement after sharing how he helps others ease anxiety and reduce stress with his entertaining product; while an entrepreneur from El Dorado Hills, California, empowers homeowners to own a fire-defense system in case of emergency with her tool. Last into the Tank is an athlete from Lynn, Massachusetts, who introduces his wearable and eco-friendly fitness design making it easier and faster to sweat.”

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the latest episode on ABC’s site or on Hulu on Saturday.

Shark Tank airs new episodes every Friday at 8.00 PM ET on ABC.

