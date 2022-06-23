Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 (finale): What did the last episode indicate about a second season? 

The final episode of the six-part Obi-Wan Kenobi aired on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, ending the Deborah Chow show that had fans hooked from the very start. Bridging the gap between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy of Star Wars, this mini-series focused on Princess Leia's (played by Vivien Lyra Blair) kidnapping and Darth Vader's (played by Hayden Christiansen) hunt for his old Jedi friend Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor).

The finale saw Vader and Obi-Wan meet for one final time (tentatively) before their tryst in Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV). While the packed episode resolved almost all the loose threads, it diminished the chances of a second season. The ending of Part VI looked like a final goodbye to the story of Obi-Wan, with no cliffhangers or loose threads that would make a second season likely. It seems that the last episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi did not leave much room for fans to hope for an upcoming season.

Exploring the future of the franchise: What happened in the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi ended with Obi-Wan realizing that his friend Anakin is long gone, and it is not his fault anymore. Obi-Wan has lived under the weight of this guilt for a while, always blaming himself for Anakin turning to the dark sids. However, this episode clarified that Anakin himself wanted Darth Vader to consume him.

The realization came after Obi-Wan overpowered Vader, and being unable to kill his old friend despite having the perfect opportunity to do so. With his guilt resolved and the pair getting closure, Obi-Wan continued his planned exile in Tatooine, watching over the young Luke Skywalker.

The ending also resolved Princess Leia's storyline, which had been the driving force this season. With Leia returned to safety, Reva (Moses Ingram) breaking the cycle of hatred, and the Path secure for now, the story has left no loose ends. Obi-Wan also encountered the force ghost of Qui-Gon (Liam Neeson) after he came to terms with Anakin's resolve.

In light of these developments, a second season might not have much to add to the story. The show was meant to bridge the gap between the two sets of Star Wars trilogies, and it effectively did that already.

However, in hindsight, this story was not required to fix the Star Wars timeline. If the writers come up with a new crisis in time, there is no reason for the show to not return, especially after it enjoyed the heights of critical and commercial success. Although head writer Joby Harold has insisted that Obi-Wan Kenobi is a close-ended story, the franchise can continue with a fresh storyline without much of problem. Addressing the rumors of a second season, Harold said to Deadline:

"I'm being asked about it constantly. I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a sort of limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it,...But he's a great character. They're all amazing characters."

Harold has refused to comment on the possibility of another different Star Wars spinoff for now. One could consider that to be a hint at something new which is underway. Perhaps we will not get to see another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the studio may come up with another series featuring a different storyline with some recurring characters.

For now, we know nothing for sure apart from the fact that the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi did not hint at the second season in the making. You can now stream the finale on Disney+.

