Octavia Spencer: Truth Be Told Season 3 episode 2 plot and release date 

Apple TV+ has returned with another installment of Truth be Told, with Octavia Spencer starring once again in the gritty drama series. The new season promises to enthrall viewers more than ever before, so get ready for more drama and excitement with the third season of the drama.

Based on Kathleen Barber's debut novel, Are You Sleeping, the series has been created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. The story follows Poppy Parnell, a journalist from San Francisco, who wants to start her own true crime podcast.

Everything to know about Truth be Told season 3

After delighting us with a splendid second season, the Octavia Spencer drama is back with another installment which promises to be just as amazing, if not more. Check out all the details of season 3 here.

Release date

Truth be Told has already debuted on Apple TV Plus on January 20, 2023. The series will drop new episodes weekly, exclusively on the streaming service.

The upcoming episode has been titled Her, Armed With Sorrow Sore and it is scheduled to drop on January 27, 2023. Like the previous season, season 3 will have 10 episodes.

Season 3 plot revealed

According to the new trailer, season 3 sees Poppy back on a new investigation, and this time it is not a murder case. Poppy's attention has been grabbed by the case of a missing child when she realizes that only certain cases gain mainstream media attention. This sparks Poppy's interest to explore cases of missing young girls and working with the communities that are affected by it.

Cast of truth be told

Truth be Told season 3 cast is led by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, who returns as the true crime podcaster Poppy. Spencer is known for her amazing acting in a supporting role in the 2011 film The Help and as the antagonist in Ma, in the 2019 horror flick.

There will be plenty of new characters this season. Joining Spencer is Tracie Thoms, who stars as Desiree Scoville, and Gabrielle Union, who plays Eva, the principal of a local high school where some of the missing girls reportedly went.

Truth be Told review

octavia spencer @octaviaspencer ⚖️ I had the best time celebrating the incredible talent and work put into bringing this new season to life. Watch the premiere episode of Season 3 of #AboutLastNight at the #TruthBeTold Season 3 premiere!⚖️I had the best time celebrating the incredible talent and work put into bringing this new season to life.Watch the premiere episode of Season 3 of #TruthBeTold on @appletvplus now! #AboutLastNight at the #TruthBeTold Season 3 premiere! 🔎⚖️📺 I had the best time celebrating the incredible talent and work put into bringing this new season to life. ❤️ Watch the premiere episode of Season 3 of #TruthBeTold on @appletvplus now! https://t.co/H6O5RXtgeQ

The Octavia Spencer Apple TV drama is hailed as one of the best drama series playing today. The well-packed story, which always unfolds at a confident and deliberate pace, and the well-rounded characters, both old and new ones, set up the stage for a new grisly mystery every time.

Seaosn 2 saw the murder mystery come very close to home for Poppy through her friendships, and this season will also tread the same path with Poppy's family friends impacted by the serial disappearances. This gives Spencer more room to prove herself as an actor.

Octavia Spencer: Net Worth

Octavia Spencer is an Oscar-winning American actress who has a net worth of $14 million.

The actress' successful acting career has brought her both critical and mass acclaim. Some of Octavia Spencer's movies are the biographical drama Hidden Figures (2016), where she starred as Dorothy Vaughan, The Shape of Water (2017), Halloween II (2009), Snowpiercer (2013), Gifted (2017), The Shack (2017), Luce (2019), and Ma (2019).

The actress has also appeared on TV a number of times. Some of Octavia Spencer's television shows include the CBS sitcom Mom (2013–15), the Fox teen drama series Red Band Society (2014–15), and Self Made (2020), for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award.

