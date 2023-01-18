Truth Be Told season 3 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 12.01 am ET. The series focuses on a journalist from San Francisco who starts her own true crime podcast and delves deep into a murder that happened decades ago.

The first season premiered in 2019 and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. Reviews for the second season were also highly positive. It features Octavia Spencer in the lead role, along with several others portraying important supporting roles.

Truth Be Told season 3 on Apple TV+ will deliver chills

Apple TV dropped the official trailer for the new season on January 5, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest installment. It opens on a frightening note as Spencer's character asks,

''Is there any circumstance more terrifying than when a child goes missing?''

One of the major plot points is established: a local teen, Drea Spivey, goes missing. However, Spencer's character reveals in her podcast that not a single news outlet has covered her disappearance. Based on the trailer, it seems like the new season will focus on the mysterious disappearance of various young girls.

The trailer subsequently depicts several key scenes from the upcoming season but doesn't give away too many important details that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans.

The trailer maintains a frighteningly mysterious tone, similar to the first two seasons, and promises to deliver an eventful season with lots of thrills and drama. Apple TV+ Press' description of the third season reads:

''In season three, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims' names in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected se* trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to another gripping season that delves deep into the truth behind many brutal crimes. The upcoming season features ten episodes and follows the usual weekly-release format.

A quick look at Truth Be Told plot, cast, and more details

Truth Be Told tells the story of a passionate journalist who starts a true crime podcast that examines the truth behind several brutal crimes. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''From acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Truth Be Told” is an NAACP Image Award-winning drama that offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.''

The show stars Octavia Spencer in the lead role of Poppy Parnell. Spencer has been brilliant throughout the first two seasons, dominating the third season's trailer.

Spencer's other notable acting credits include Hidden Figures, The Shape of Water, and many more. The rest of the cast includes Tracie Thoms, Michael Beach, Haneefah Wood, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Truth Be Told season 3 on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 20, 2023.

