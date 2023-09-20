Hilarious Tems and Future memes erupt amid online pregnancy rumors: "Of all the men on God's green Earth"

The Nigerian model and singer Tems was recently spotted at a London Fashion Week with fans cheering her on. However, the video went viral because of reasons other than fashion.

On September 20, fans saw the Essence singer's pictures and started speculating about a possible baby bump. The online communities started claiming that the father of the supposed baby was rapper Future. There have been no official statements from either party about these speculations.

Other netizens started trolling the initial fans for believing in the absurd rumors. Future had previously made a song called Wait For U with Tems and Drake in April 2022. However, the two have had limited interactions so far.

Tems' outfit sparks rumors of a possible pregnancy with Future

On September 20, videos of Tems posing for a Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2024 London Fashion Week event emerged. As per the New Telegraph, he was warmly received by the audience. The Grammy award-winning singer wore a black dress, a purple fluffy coat, and matching heels.

She was holding onto her coat, and a pair of shades as a barrage of photographers took her pictures. Fans clung to this gesture, thinking she was subtly concealing her pregnancy, and even speculated that the way her outfit fit her looked like she had a baby bump.

The pair released a song called Wait for U, released on April 29, 2022. The track was from Future's ninth studio album I Never Liked You, featuring Drake. The song won the Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023, as per Billboard.

The Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, known by her stage name Tems, and Future have never been romantically linked. Netizens were shocked when rumors began about the father of the alleged pregnancy being Future erupted.

Tems is known to keep her life private and low-key. She has never confirmed nor denied any dating rumors, as per Distractify. The two artists have not released any statements about the baby bump or the paternal status of the rumored child.

Some reactions from X (formerly Twitter) are given below.

Most fans reacting to the situation seem like they want to know how the rumors even started, and doing so made the news more viral.

Details about Tems' music career

Temilade Openiyi made her debut at Lollapalooza, and netizens were captivated by the performance, as per the New York Times. They were impressed by her collaborations with artists like Future and Wizkid and her discography.

The Nigerian singer released her debut extended play, For Broken Ears on September 25, 2020. She also sat down with Kendrick Lamar for a report with Interview Magazine, where they spoke about the fundamental musical influences of their childhood and early career.

They also talked about mental health and the effect of the music industry on artists.

Future's past relationships

Future has had public relationships with his baby mamas Jessica Smith, Brittni Mealy, India J, Ciara, Joie Chavis, Eliza Seraphin, and two unidentified women. If the rumor of Tems being pregnant with Future's kid is correct, this would be his ninth child, as per Hollywood Life.

Temilade is supposed to headline alongside Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini at the 2023 DStv Delicious Festival this weekend. As per Hot New Hip Hop, fans can solve the baby bump mystery on September 24, 2023.

The two artists have yet to speak out about the rumored relationship.