Russell Wilson did not have the greatest first season with the Broncos in 2022 but is using this offseason to turn it around. The quarterback was spotted at the University of Colorado in Boulder to work out.

Wilson had Future Zahir, the son of his wife Ciara and rapper Future, with him there, He tweeted out a photo with Future Zahir on Colorado's football field that said "Best part of the day #DadLife."

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the tweet with one coming after Wilson:

Jr 🧙🏾‍♂️ @__JWill____ @DangeRussWilson @CUBarstool @ciara Russ that ain’t yo son gang. Stop the madness

Other fans are fine with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback's photo, commending him:

The Great Black Hope @EmporiumCeo I rock with future, BUT You can never win against a man who spends more time with your son than you. Tbh, you lose once you and your kids are not under the same roof. twitter.com/dangerusswilso…

Omo @gloryboypeter Another man being a better father to your son will always come out on top , no matter how many verses or songs you write twitter.com/dangerusswilso…

Yesirrrskkii @Jo_Bakee @DangeRussWilson @ciara He really raising Futures son 🤣

Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) @therealknelson @DangeRussWilson @ciara Love their love and bond! This is a father 🫶🏽

These fans go all-in on the rapper after he put the quarterback's name in a recent song:

Jèfe @Stilll0utcheaaa @DangeRussWilson @ciara “Got your son on the field, Fucc Future” 🤣🤣

Jess✨️♈️ @Jesspolished twitter.com/DangeRussWilso… Russ said Future can go back to his seat in the corner

More Life 🙏🏽 @PJ_More_Muscle twitter.com/dangerusswilso… Every time Future diss Russ he comes back with one of these type pictures

Zeeti @DJZeeti Future said I’m really in the field fuck Russel.. then Russ took a pic in the field with his kid .. this uncharted territory of disrespect twitter.com/dangerusswilso…

The Grammy award-winner put out a song titled "Turn Yo Clic Up" recently and it included a lyric that seems directed at Wilson:

“I got it out the field / F--- Russell."

Russell Wilson married Ciara in July 2016 in the United Kingdom and have two children together: daughter Sienna and son Win.

The Denver Broncos star has treated Future Zahir as his own and the most recent photo is an example of the bond Wilson has with him.

An offseason of change for Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos Introduce Sean Payton as Head Coach

On the field, Wilson will have his second head coach with the Broncos after they hired Sean Payton. Last season, Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett after Week 16. He recorded a terrible 4 - 11 record.

Payton has a Super Bowl on his resume, winning it all with the New Orleans Saints in the 2009 season. The 59-year-old coach is tasked with turning around Wilson, who had a career-low 16 touchdown passes last season.

Russell Wilson also threw for 3,524 yards and 11 interceptions in 15 starts for Denver in 2022. His 11 interceptions are tied for the second-most thrown in his 11 seasons in the league.

We'll see if Payton can turn around the nine-time Pro Bowler and the Broncos in the 2023 season.

