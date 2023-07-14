Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in the news again for being dissed by his wife Ciara's baby father, the famous rapper Future.

Future has called out and dissed Wilson numerous times in the past. Many believe he is upset that Wilson married his ex and helps raise his son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

Future has a new song with fellow rapper Quavo, and DailyLoud posted a snippet of the song's music video, where Future disses Wilson:

"I got it out the field, f*ck Russell."

"I got it out the field, f*ck Russell."

Fans in the comments were quick to chatter about the lyrics and the potential beef between the two celebrities.

The majority of comments saw fans side with Russell Wilson, thinking Future is bitter and jealous. Other fans chimed in with Future, trolling Wilson yet again:

TP @OGxTP twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… Daily Loud @DailyLoud Future takes shots at Russell Wilson in new song with Quavo: “I got it out the field, f*ck Russell” Last time the wizrd took a shot at Russ he had the worst season of his career lol Nigga might get benched this time

Greg @Teachmesumn_new @DailyLoud Future and Russ are actually cool. Future probably told Russ he was going to diss him for the sales.

raidersTANKszn🏴‍☠️ @raiderstankszn Daily Loud @DailyLoud Future takes shots at Russell Wilson in new song with Quavo: “I got it out the field, f*ck Russell” If Allegiant doesn’t have Future perform at halftime against Denver this year I’ll have lost all hope for the organization twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

John Elway thinks Sean Payton is the right coach to turn Russell Wilson around

All eyes are on Russell Wilson this season. Last campaign, the Denver Broncos finished in last place in the AFC West at 5-12.

It was viewed as a very disappointing season, especially after Wilson was extended for five years and over $240 million.

In the off-season, the Broncos acquired head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints in a trade. Many people such as former Broncos GM/Executive VP of football operations John Elway think that Payton is the perfect fit for Wilson. Here's what he said to Denver7’s Lionel Bienvenu at the American Century Championship golf tournament:

"I still go back for a lot of practices. So, I am around. I don’t have an official role there, but it's nice of them to keep me around a little bit.

"Sean has a great feel for the QB position. He’s so knowledgeable on the offensive side. I think he knows what Russell will do to the best. Like every good football team, we have to try to run the football and run it successfully. And if we do that, it gives Russell a much better chance to be successful in the passing game."

Both Wilson and Payton have each won Super Bowls in their career. If things click right, then maybe they'll have a chance to earn a second Super Bowl together with the Denver Broncos.

