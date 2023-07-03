The Denver Broncos made a big move this off-season by pairing up quarterback Russell Wilson with new head coach Sean Payton.

After Broncos struggled last season with a 5-12 record, finishing in last place in the AFC West, they made the aggressive move to trade a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in return for Payton and a third-round pick.

They hope that he can rejuvenate Wilson after the worst phase of his career last season, and make a run at the playoffs/Super Bowl.

Former NFL OL, Mark Schlereth, recently joined The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about what he expects from Wilson and Payton.

Schlereth believes that Wilson, under Payton, will be asked to do the things he does well and won't be asked to do a bunch of different things that he wasn't used to doing, like last year. Schlereth predicts a bounce-back season for the 34-year-old.

"Russell will not be asked to do things he's not good at, they will find the group of plays the things that he does exceptionally well, you know, the play pass stuff that has a seven-man protection and a deep seven-step drop," Schlereth said.

"We'll put him in a position to do the things he does well, as opposed to last year, doing a bunch of things that you can't do. Yeah, and that's what Sean will do for Russell and that's why Russell will have a bounce-back season," he added.

Wilson missed the playoffs for just the third time in his career last year. He finished the regular season with a 4-11 starting record while completing a career-low 60.4 percent of passes, and a career-low passer rating of 84.4.

He threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, 111 interceptions, and was sacked more times (55) than any season in his career.

Sean Payton is looking to win the second Super Bowl of his career with Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Denver Broncos Introduce Sean Payton as Head Coach

The Denver Broncos acquired former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton this off-season after firing Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was signed last off-season but was blamed for the team's poor performance, which led to him being dismissed before the season ended.

After taking a year off from coaching, Payton had the intention of returning to coaching in 2023. The 59-year-old is now looking to win the second Super Bowl in his career. He led the Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2009 and made the playoffs nine times in his career.

Do you think Sean Payton can lead the Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl?

