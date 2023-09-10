Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 4 "Bred" sample sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and its co-owned Jordan brand is continuing its successful partnership with Off-White, the brand founded by the late and great designer Virgil Abloh. The dynamic duo's latest sample to make an appearance is the Air Jordan 4 "Bred."

The Jordan label has continued to hold its supremacy in the streetwear and footwear label over the years. Its relationship with the legendary designer Virgil Abloh has been well-appreciated amongst fans. Now, the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Bred" sneakers have resurfaced as sample sneakers.

Originally, the collaborative shoe was expected to be released in August 2021, however, it was canceled. The Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 4 "Bred" sneakers have no plans to be released to the public as of now and were reported to be produced only for the MCA Chicago exhibition.

Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 4 "Bred" sample sneakers were designed for the MCA Chicago exhibition

The Illinois-based architect-turned-fashion designer Virgil Abloh lost his life in a battle to cancer in 2021. The designer turned his fate around as he achieved great success and reached the top of the field 20 years after starting his journey as a personal stylist for Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Virgil Abloh founded his streetwear brand, Off-White, and ended his journey as a creative designer for Louis Vuitton. The Off-White label first collaborated with the Swoosh label in 2018 and continued to release multiple iconic makeovers upon their silhouette which went onto the reseller market for a six-digit price.

Many of the duo's silhouettes, however, remain in the archives and as a sample. One of them is the Air Jordan 4 "Bred." The signature line has since continued to grow and win people's hearts. The official Nike site introduces Air Jordan 4 sneaker model as follows:

"The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, trascending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise."

The silhouette comes clad in a "Bred" color scheme, aka Black and Red. The colorway is inspired by the original shoes worn by Michael Jordan in the iconic "The Shot" daggering over Craig Ehlo in 1989.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of leather and suede material. Most of the upper is dressed in a stealthy smooth black hue, which contrasts with the gray overlays.

A touch of white is added upon the toe boxes, tongues, side paneling, and the mudguards.

The red hue is added upon the tongues with the Jumpman logo and outsoles of the sneakers. Translucent TPU and rubber panels are added throughout the sneaker to add a depth to the shoe's color scheme.

The midsoles are kept tri-toned as black, cream, and grey dresses it up. The iconic off-white "AIR" inscription is added upon the lateral midsoles. The look is finished off with a heel featuring the original Nike badge, and a glossy black zip tie to represent the Off-White brand.