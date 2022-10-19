Old Dominion Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American country music band Old Dominion has announced a tour scheduled for 2023. The band also has two shows scheduled for 2022. The tour billed as the “No Bad Vibes Tour,” will kick off on January 19 in Evansville, Indiana, at the Ford Center and will run through June 30 at Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Old Dominion will be joined by a host of rising country artists including Kassi Ashton, Shawn Austin, Greylan James, and Frank Ray. While the band will be supported by Ashton, James, and Ray for the US dates, their Canadian shows will be backed by Austin, Ray, and Steven Lee Olson.

Old Dominion Frontman Matthew Ramsey in a statement shared:

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

A presale for the Old Dominion show will be available from October 26 at 10:00 am PT using the code "Pumpkin," via Live Nation. Tickets for the general public will be available from October 18 at 10:00 am PT.

Old Dominion 2022-2023 Tour Dates

Old Dominion @OldDominion @WhiskeyJam NO BAD VIBES TOUR 2023 🏝 Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Sign up at weareolddominion.com/join for the pre-sale code. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 28 at 10am. #NoBadVibesTour NO BAD VIBES TOUR 2023 🏝 Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Sign up at weareolddominion.com/join for the pre-sale code. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 28 at 10am. #NoBadVibesTour @WhiskeyJam https://t.co/LgQvCLvCXw

November 02 – Hollywood, FL at Audacy’s Stars and Strings

December 08 –New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

January 19 – Evansville, IN at Ford Center

January 20 – Champaign, IL at State Farm Center

January 21 – Moline, IL at Vibrant Arena at The Mark

January 27 – Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Center

January 28 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

January 30 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens

February 09 – Green Bay, WI at Resch Center

February 10 – Rockford, IL at BMO Harris Bank Center

February 11 – Cedar Rapids, IA at Alliant Energy PowerHouse

February 16 – Rapid City, SD at Summit Arena

February 17 – Mankato, MN at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

February 18 – Duluth, MN at Amsoil Arena

February 23 – Idaho Falls, ID at Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

February 24 – Boise, ID at ExtraMile Arena

February 25 – Kennewick, WA at Toyota Center

February 28 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

March 02 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

March 03 – Calgary, AB at Saddledome

March 09 – Lethbridge, AB at Enmax Centre

March 10 – Regina, SK at Brandt Centre

March 11 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

March 31 – Key West, FL at Coffee Butler Amphitheater

April 01 – Key West, FL at Coffee Butler Amphitheater

April 13 – Reading, PA at Santander Arena

April 14 – Albany, NY at MVP Arena

April 15 – Bangor, ME at Cross Insurance Center

April 29 – Indio, CA at Stagecoach

May 04 – Savannah, GA at EnMarket Arena

May 05 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place Amphitheater

May 27 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 30 – Lake Tahoe, NV at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

Old Dominion released its debut studio album in 2015

Old Dominion is an American country music band whose current lineup consists of Matthew Ramsey (lead vocalist), Trevor Rosen (guitar, keyboard), Whit Sellers (drums), Geoff Sprung (bass guitar), and Brad Tursi (guitar).

The band has released four full-length albums and three EPs to date. Their debut studio album Meat and Candy was released on RCA Records Nashville in 2015. It features singles including Break Up with Him, Snapback, and Song for Another Time. In 2017, they released their second album Happy Endings followed by Old Dominion in 2019. In 2021, the band released their most recent work Time, Tequila & Therapy.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes