Old Dominion Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American country music band Old Dominion has announced a tour scheduled for 2023. The band also has two shows scheduled for 2022. The tour billed as the “No Bad Vibes Tour,” will kick off on January 19 in Evansville, Indiana, at the Ford Center and will run through June 30 at Lake Tahoe in Nevada.
Old Dominion will be joined by a host of rising country artists including Kassi Ashton, Shawn Austin, Greylan James, and Frank Ray. While the band will be supported by Ashton, James, and Ray for the US dates, their Canadian shows will be backed by Austin, Ray, and Steven Lee Olson.
Old Dominion Frontman Matthew Ramsey in a statement shared:
“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”
A presale for the Old Dominion show will be available from October 26 at 10:00 am PT using the code "Pumpkin," via Live Nation. Tickets for the general public will be available from October 18 at 10:00 am PT.
Old Dominion 2022-2023 Tour Dates
- November 02 – Hollywood, FL at Audacy’s Stars and Strings
- December 08 –New York, NY at Beacon Theatre
- January 19 – Evansville, IN at Ford Center
- January 20 – Champaign, IL at State Farm Center
- January 21 – Moline, IL at Vibrant Arena at The Mark
- January 27 – Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Center
- January 28 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
- January 30 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens
- February 09 – Green Bay, WI at Resch Center
- February 10 – Rockford, IL at BMO Harris Bank Center
- February 11 – Cedar Rapids, IA at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
- February 16 – Rapid City, SD at Summit Arena
- February 17 – Mankato, MN at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
- February 18 – Duluth, MN at Amsoil Arena
- February 23 – Idaho Falls, ID at Hero Arena at Mountain America Center
- February 24 – Boise, ID at ExtraMile Arena
- February 25 – Kennewick, WA at Toyota Center
- February 28 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
- March 02 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
- March 03 – Calgary, AB at Saddledome
- March 09 – Lethbridge, AB at Enmax Centre
- March 10 – Regina, SK at Brandt Centre
- March 11 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre
- March 31 – Key West, FL at Coffee Butler Amphitheater
- April 01 – Key West, FL at Coffee Butler Amphitheater
- April 13 – Reading, PA at Santander Arena
- April 14 – Albany, NY at MVP Arena
- April 15 – Bangor, ME at Cross Insurance Center
- April 29 – Indio, CA at Stagecoach
- May 04 – Savannah, GA at EnMarket Arena
- May 05 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place Amphitheater
- May 27 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- May 28 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- June 30 – Lake Tahoe, NV at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
Old Dominion released its debut studio album in 2015
Old Dominion is an American country music band whose current lineup consists of Matthew Ramsey (lead vocalist), Trevor Rosen (guitar, keyboard), Whit Sellers (drums), Geoff Sprung (bass guitar), and Brad Tursi (guitar).
The band has released four full-length albums and three EPs to date. Their debut studio album Meat and Candy was released on RCA Records Nashville in 2015. It features singles including Break Up with Him, Snapback, and Song for Another Time. In 2017, they released their second album Happy Endings followed by Old Dominion in 2019. In 2021, the band released their most recent work Time, Tequila & Therapy.
