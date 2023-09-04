British music sensation Olivia Dean has some thrilling news for her fans across the UK and Europe by announcing her headline tour titled, Messy Tour for spring 2024. The tour is about celebrating her remarkable debut album, Messy, which earned her a well-deserved Mercury Prize nomination.

Olivia's tour will consist of 11 incredible shows, and it's going to take her to some of the biggest venues such as a night at legendary Albert Hall, known for hosting some of the world's greatest music acts.

Olivia also shared a statement on the 2024 tour announcement:

“I can’t wait to fill these rooms with love and warmth and dancing feet. It’s gonna be very special and I can’t wait to sing with you all”.

Presale for the tour will go on sale on September 6 at 10 am BST, for those who sign up for Olivia's email list on her official website. While general sale will go on sale on September 8 at 10 am BST via Olivia Dean's official website.

Olivia Dean's UK and European tour will begin in Glasglow and end in Hamburg

Olivia Dean will kick off the scheduled tour with her Glasglow concert, scheduled to take place on April 25, 2024. After performing across a few cities in the UK, the singer will finally wrap up her tour in Europe with a concert in Hamburg, Germany on May 18, 2024

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

April 25, 2024 – SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow, UK

April 26, 2024 – Stylus – Leeds, UK

April 27, 2024 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

April 29, 2024 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK

April 30, 2024 – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK

May 2, 2024 – Eventim Apollo – London, UK

May 11, 2024 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE

May 13, 2024 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

May 16, 2024 – Stadthalle – Cologne, DE

May 17, 2024 – Tempodrom – Berlin, DE

May 18, 2024 – Docks – Hamburg, DE

Olivia Dean is an English singer-songwriter with a Mercury Prize award to her name for the song Messy

Olivia Dean began her career when the electronic group Rudimental noticed her talent. At just 18 years old, she stood in for Emeli Sandé during a festival performance of their song Free in 2017. The following year, she officially joined Rudimental as a featured vocalist on their track Adrenaline. This was just the start of her remarkable career.

In 2018, Olivia released her own song, Reason to Stay, showcasing her smooth jazz-infused style in contemporary soul music. Her talent couldn't be hidden, and AMF Music signed her to release her debut EP, Ok Love You Bye, in 2019. This EP included hit singles like Reason to Stay and the widely loved Ok Love You Bye.

Olivia's journey continued to soar when EMI joined forces to release her next EP, What Am I Gonna Do on Sundays? in 2020. It featured the hit single The Hardest Part, which resonated with fans worldwide.

2021 saw Olivia's growth with her third EP, Growth, showcasing a more mature and soulful side. She even delighted her fans with an enchanting orchestral cover of The Christmas Song.

Her debut album, Messy, arrived in June 2023, featuring tracks like UFO and Dive. The album brought together a talented production team, including Aqualung's Matt Hales, and Tre Jean-Marie, and won the Mercury Prize Award of 2023.