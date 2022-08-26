"One last time so let's make it big aye?": Twitter fans startled after The Umbrella Academy final season announcement 

Netflix tweeted that The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be the final chapter of the much-loved series, and Twitter has erupted over the news. The announcement has expectedly sent fans into a whirlwind of emotions, and Twitter has erupted with tweets regarding the same.

Season 3 concluded on a climactic and unpredictable note, and fans were hoping that season 4 would set things right. Creators have hinted that the upcoming season 4 will bring closure, but sadly, that will not last for long. In light of the heartbreaking announcement, fans have resorted to Twitter to share and vent.

Umbrella Academy @UmbrellaAcad Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤 Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤 https://t.co/0zOYDb6Jwm

Some of the tweets are as follows:

lu ☂︎ semi ia @lilyternity @UmbrellaAcad Final? 🥹 I hope you know we are very excited but also sad it's gonna be our last nonetheless we appreciate you and always will 🫂🫂 it's gonna be a good 4th season @UmbrellaAcad Final? 🥹 I hope you know we are very excited but also sad it's gonna be our last nonetheless we appreciate you and always will 🫂🫂 it's gonna be a good 4th season

It is clear that the news comes as a surprise and has taken viewers of the show by shock. While some find it hard to accept that The Umbrella Academy is ending, others look forward with a heavy heart to the conclusion of their beloved show.

avia ☂︎𓅪 @eeylopowls @UmbrellaAcad we don’t want the final adventure we want endless adventures @UmbrellaAcad we don’t want the final adventure we want endless adventures

It is time to bid adieu to our favorite show on Netflix with a heavy heart, and we can only hope that it will be a worthy end, which leave fans satisfied.

All about The Umbrella Academy season 4 announcement

Based on Gerard Way’s comic of the same name, The Umbrella Academy came to our screens first in 2019. It follows the story of seven superpowered siblings entrusted with saving the world from ending. After season 3, which premiered this summer and saw the Hargreeves siblings end up in a reality where they are powerless, Netflix has announced that the show will be ending. But before it ends, Netflix will have to tie up plenty of loose threads and give us a satisfying conclusion.

Showrunner Steve Blackman has commented on the season 3 finale, saying:

"This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button."

He explains:

"So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Commenting on the final season coming up, Blackman said:

"I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

Season four of The Umbrella Academy is officially nearing a conclusion. Watch this space for more updates about season 4.

