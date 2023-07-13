ONE Musicfest 2023: Lineup, tickets & all you need to know

Atlanta's premier music festival, ONE Musicfest, is back for its 14th year, and it's bringing an extraordinary lineup of artists to Piedmont Park on October 28-29. Presented in partnership with Live Nation Urban, this year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers from all walks of life.

Headlining the festival are four of the industry's most influential and talented artists: Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Known for their groundbreaking music, captivating performances, and artistic vision, these artists will undoubtedly take the stage by storm and leave the audience in awe.

In addition to the star-studded lineup, ONE Musicfest 2023 will pay homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a special salute. This celebration will be helmed by a lineup of legendary artists who have played an instrumental role in shaping the genre over the years such as Nelly, KRS-One, Killer Mike, 8Ball & MJG, DJ Quik, DJ Drama, and many others.

Tickets are now available via ONE Musicfest's official website with General Admission tickets starting from $169 to $229 onwards. For more information, fans can also follow the festival’s social media handles to stay updated with further news and updates.

All the artists you can look forward to as

ONE Musicfest reveals the lineup

The following is the full lineup of the ONE Musicfest 2023:

Kendrick Lamar

Janet Jackson

Megan Thee Stallion

Brent Faiyaz

Tems

Kodak Black

Bryson Tiller

Keyshia Cole

Key Glock

Coi Leray

The-Dream

Smino

Chief Keef

Fabolous

Jadakiss

Tink

Coco Jones

Plies

El DeBarge

Durand Bernarr

Danielle Ponder

Jozzy

Libianca

And surprise special guests

50 years of Hip Hop Celebration & Stage featuring:

Nelly

KRS-One

8ball & MJG

DJ Quik

DJ Drama w/ T.I. – Fat Joe – Waka Flocka – Too Short & more

Uncle Luke

Big Daddy Kane

Goodie Mob

Trina

Greg Street

Ed Lover

Nice & Smooth

Brand Nubian

Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz

Yo-Yo

Project Pat

Black Sheep

Kid Capri

The Lady of Rage

Chubb Rock

DJ Jelly

Mr. Collipark

DJ Toomp

With this great lineup, the festival draws nearer, fans are buzzing with anticipation, wondering what additional surprises and announcements the organizers have in store.

ONE Musicfest is an annual music festival that takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. The festival was founded in 2010 by J. Carter and Jason Carter, aiming to showcase a diverse range of musical genres and provide a platform for both established and emerging artists.

The idea behind ONE Musicfest was to create a space where music lovers could come together and celebrate the power of music, regardless of genre or background. The festival's organizers wanted to break down barriers and promote unity through the universal language of music.

Since its inception, the festival has grown significantly in popularity and has become one of the premier music festivals in the United States. The festival features a lineup of artists from various genres, including hip-hop, R&B, soul, rock, and alternative music.

Over the years, ONE Musicfest has attracted a wide range of artists and performers, including some of the biggest names in the industry.

Notable acts that have graced the festival's stages include Nas, Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, and many more.

In addition to the musical performances, the festival also includes other elements such as food vendors, art installations, and interactive experiences. The festival aims to provide a holistic experience for attendees, combining great music with a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere

Overall, ONE Musicfest has become a significant cultural event, bringing together music lovers from all walks of life to enjoy a diverse range of musical talent. Through its commitment to inclusivity and its dedication to showcasing the power of music, the festival continues to make a lasting impact on the music festival scene.

