One Perfect Match cast list: Who stars in GAF's new romantic movie?

GAF's upcoming romantic drama movie, One Perfect Match, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The film tells the intriguing story of a professional matchmaker whose love life takes a dramatic turn when she falls for one of her clients. She now faces a huge dilemma as she ponders the consequences of choosing love over her job. Here's GAF's official synopsis of the film:

''A professional matchmaker must choose between her job and her heart when she falls for a client.''

One Perfect Match stars Merritt Patterson in the lead role, along with various others portraying major supporting characters. The film is directed by Jo-Anne Brechin, with the screenplay penned by noted writer Ansley Gordon.

One Perfect Match on GAF: Cast list and characters explored

1) Merritt Patterson as Lucy Marks

Merritt Patterson plays the lead role of Lucy Marks in GAF's One Perfect Match. Lucy is a young professional matchmaker whose life gets complicated after she falls in love with one of her clients. She's now forced to choose between her career and love.

Lucy Marks is the protagonist of the story, and the film chronicles her romantic journey. Patterson looks quite charming in the movie's official preview, and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the film. Apart from One Perfect Match, she's appeared in a number of other popular movies and TV shows over the years, like Catering Christmas, Gingerbread Miracle, The Now, and Picture Perfect Christmas, to name a few.

2) Joshua Sasse as Finn Grayson

Actor Joshua Sasse stars as Finn Grayson in the new GAF romantic movie. Based on the official synopsis and preview, Finn seems to be Lucy's client, with whom she falls in love. The two share wonderful onscreen chemistry, which sets the tone of the film. It'll be fascinating to watch how their love story pans out.

Sasse looks brilliant in the movie's preview, as he perfectly captures his character's charm and liveliness with astonishing ease. Viewers might recognize Sasse from Her Pen Pal, No Tomorrow, Frankenstein's Army, and many more shows and films.

3) Meg Fraser as Ella

Meg Fraser portrays the role of Ella in One Perfect Match. Apart from that, not much is known about her character, but she's expected to play a pivotal role in the story. Fraser is known for her appearances in Barons and Bloody Hell.

4) Charlotte Chimes as Molly

Charlotte Chimes essays the role of Molly in the movie. Details about her character are being kept under tight wraps, but she reportedly plays a major supporting role. Chimes has been a part of Neighbours, Catching Milat, and Schapelle, to name a few.

Apart from Charlotte Chimes, Meg Fraser, Merritt Patterson, and Joshua Sasse, the movie also stars actors like:

John Harding as Colin

Mitchell Bourke as Parker

Callan Colley as Landon

Lynn Gilmartin as Paige

Kylie Loveday as Rachel

Claire Weller Price as Sally Grayson

Bianca Zouppas as Isabel

Alison McKenzie as Mae

Don't forget to catch One Perfect Match on GAF on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET.