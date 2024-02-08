One Piece x Puma Suede collection: Everything we know so far

The One Piece x Puma Suede collection recently appeared on the internet. This collaborative Suede silhouette collection comprises four One Piece-themed sneakers that depict different characters from the anime series.

The One Piece x Puma Collection is anticipated to enter the footwear scene sometime in the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Note that the brand hasn’t revealed the actual launch date as of now.

This sneaker assortment will be made available for purchase through Puma and other select retailers, both online and in-store. Coming in sizes that are suitable for the entire family, the retail price has not yet been disclosed.

More details about the One Piece x Puma Suede collection

In the year 2024, Puma will once again embark on a partnership journey with the renowned anime series One Piece, releasing an entirely fresh line of footwear accompanying the series. The company had already made an attempt to enter the Grand Line in 2019, when it released a collection of sneakers that paid tribute to different protagonists and themes from the show.

Puma plans on releasing an array of Puma Suede variations, each of which will take cues from the lively and eclectic world of One Piece. This is something we, as fans, are looking forward to as we anticipate the next phase of this collaboration.

With each footwear item depicting a distinct group from the One Piece universe, the One Piece x Puma Suede Series for 2024 is a treasure chest for creativity and narrative.

Blackbeard's pirate flag is displayed on the tongue tag of the collection, which is crafted from suede and leather as well as decorated with cloud cutouts that resemble chenille and serve as a reference to Blackbeard's dark powers.

The assortment also offers a black and gold iteration of Puma Suede model. The all-suede burgundy shoe is another one that stands out. It is imprinted with motifs and has an emblem of the Red Hair Pirates on its tongue flap.

The footwear is a tribute to one of the most distinctive crews in this series. Followers of Luffy, the lead character of the series, will find that a red, hairy suede colorway equipped with a blue wave-like formstrip nicely embodies the energy of Luffy's daring and adventurous nature.

The final colorway of the One Piece x Puma Suede collection, which is gray and white, has a formstrip that looks like clouds and a plush faux fur interior. This gives the entire collection an impression of the sky and may be a reference to Whitebeard.

Be on the lookout for the One Piece x Puma Suede collection that will supposedly arrive for purchase in the coming weeks of 2024. Those curious to get their hands on these shoes are advised to stay in touch with the shoe brand’s site for timely alerts on their release date and other details.

Besides the One Piece x Puma Suede collab shoes, the brand also partnered with STAPLE recently to introduce their “Year of the Dragon” collection. This collection was launched by both the webstores of both labels. The duo’s collaborative lineup also offered a chic Puma Suede colorway that is priced at $85, along with a bunch of apparel items.

